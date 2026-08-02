Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3248
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
there in the loop for each example the correlation with the others is filled in by the already calculated matrix, so there is a lot of
25K correlations for each example. It would be interesting to see the distribution of correlation from -1 to +1.
I'll try to speed it up some more.
I think we can apply the sieve principle.
I guess you could apply the sieve principle.
There is already a simple selection by known indices of the correlation matrix from the original dataset, for each pattern, so it is fast. The rightmost line on the screen just shows how many examples of each pattern there are. Other data like future prices are filled in and statistics are considered. You can do it another way, yes.
pattern entry, exit in n hours.
The output is?
on a fixed TP
fixed
While mining?
While mining?
I can see from the statistics, let's say the future 10 bars, I output all curves of each found instance of the pattern in the future (like a forecast).
Then the average of all the curves.
Like this pattern to sell, on average, and how many pips can be seen.
pattern reference is saved, in the tester we look for correlation of current values with the reference, open trades according to the selected logic
I got it, why there are a lot of samples. If you plot the correlation on a 1d array, you will get something remotely similar to this.
Above the upper blue line, the correlation is super-high. You can see that it changes smoothly at the tops.
It means that we saw 0.9 in the tester - good, we open. On the next bar 0.91, then 0.92, ...., 0.95, 0.94, ...., 0.9. The length of such super-high consecutive values is the longer the pattern itself. Purely mathematical.
Perhaps, that is why there was a layering of a large number of trades.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading.
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2023.09.21 15:07
The bot opens several trades at the same time, if the signal persists, with the same volume, from this it seems that martin
Therefore, probably, when mining it makes sense to consider in a series of consecutive samples only the first one.
I figured out why there are so many samples. If you plot correlation on a 1d-array, you will get something remotely similar to this.
Above the upper blue line, the correlation is super-high. You can see that it changes smoothly at the vertices.
It means that we saw 0.9 in the tester - good, we open. On the next bar 0.91, then 0.92, ...., 0.95, 0.94, ...., 0.9. The length of such super-high consecutive values is the longer the pattern itself. Purely mathematical.
Perhaps, that is why there was layering of a large number of trades.
That's why it probably makes sense to consider only the first one in a series of consecutive samples when mining.
Yeah, it does
the statistics shows, let's say the future 10 bars, I output all curves of each found instance of the pattern in the future (like a forecast)
Then the average of all curves
Like this pattern is for sale, on average, and how many pips can be seen.
I saw something similar here.
It looks similar on the screen, but the length of the pattern is very high, because M1. It will probably show something interesting on the hour-markers, since it was found.
And this problem
seems to be solved.