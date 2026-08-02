Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3255
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correlation matrix between the rows of the given features, then the most correlated rows are selected
A correlation matrix (large) of features is built, and then the correlated rows are selected according to it? Are these like patterns?
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(un)by the way, or here again there is a general self-glorification of theoretical results :-))
everyone knows that in most cases training and tests are conducted practically for BO, but you are trying to use them on Forex ? and the introductory business rules are initially mixed and confused. One of the damn nuances
(un)by the way, or else there's general self-glorification of theoretical results here again :-)
everyone knows that in most cases training and tests are conducted practically for BO, but you are trying to use them on Forex ? and the introductory business rules are initially mixed and confused. One of the damn nuances
BO is what? What you often use and abbreviate - others don't use and have no idea what you mean. Normal authors write in full the first time and show the abbreviation, then abbreviations follow.
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For the life of me, I don't see any reason to convert the data into a kor matrix.
Here's a comparison of what the algorithm will see when it searches for patterns in regular rows with features and in a cor matrix with features.
I don't see any advantage...
I changed the data to something similar to time series, the result is the same.
sort of
So just look for patterns in a regular dataset with signs, without cor. matrix, the result will be the same, almost guaranteed.
P.S. And why did I spend so much time on this... I could have watched it on YouTube...
So just look for patterns in a regular dataset with features, without a cor. matrix, the result will be the same, almost guaranteed
P.S. And why did I spend so much time on it all... I could have watched it on YouTube...
Oh, that's it.
Oh, everyone
agree
agree
go watch YouTube ))
BO is what?
I was under the impression that on the site it is a well-established abbreviation : BO - binary options. Curves/slopes/derivatives but it is about discrete countdowns and + - in them. Some of the introductory business rules come from options. And some of them are not, which results in a parsley that doesn't work either here or there.
In reply to my namesake: I am both hands in favour of MO and any movement. But simply if there is no result for a very long time, it is necessary to look for it - maybe something is not initially laid out in the right way. I've never seen even a demo "made using Machine Learning" in a topic. Methodical search implies also criticism (questions/comments to)the basis.
Memory overflow on small TFs. The memory overflows with 16 osu and swap file (swap on a mac) 30gig. For example, there is a 50k by 50k correlation matrix.
Apparently, some peculiarities of Python, because the algorithm is the same in MQL.
This is a frontal variant. It's even faster with a sieve.
Let's assume one million bars. The length of the string is 10. Then 1d-array for 10 million double-values is 80 Mb. point 3. - Well, let it be 500 Mb in terms of memory consumption. What haven't I taken into account?