Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3252
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Flat pair, sentinels
pattern found in 15 seconds :) From 2020, everything before is OOS
slightly optimised the parameters from 2019
upd
The same pattern works on another character as well
Flat pair, sentinels
pattern found in 15 seconds :) From 2020, everything before is OOS
slightly optimised the parameters from 2019
upd
The same pattern works on another character as well
It is faster than MO.
But you yourself realise it is a choice among SBs)))) but it lasts much longer on the history, and we can assume that it will not end immediately. But that's not a fact. The task is of course much more difficult, to assess the state of these repetitions/well, like patterns, oh, pseudo-laws)))) The pattern as it is, in almost SB, is of course already something, even to find it, you need to make an effort, but for forecasting it is nothing. Unfortunately... or I don't know, but that's the way it seems to be))
The beginning of the pattern and the end of the pattern are interesting.
But you realise it's a choice among the SBs)))) but much longer lasting in history, and it can be assumed that it won't end straight away. But that's not a fact. The task is of course much more difficult, to assess the state of these repetitions/well, like patterns, oh, pseudo-laws)))) The pattern as it is, in almost SB, is of course already something, even to find it, it takes effort, but for forecasting it is nothing. Unfortunately... or I don't know, but that's the way it seems))
The beginning of the pattern emergence and the end of the pattern are interesting.
the pattern was found in about 15 seconds.
The situation is like in modern physics, do you want to ride or drive? Earlier physics tried to understand how the world works, but now they just stretch formulas over data, invent virtual entities, nobody understands anything, everything is very complicated.
In data processing, it's the same situation. In the past, we took a problem, tried to understand it, then wrote an algorithm by hand, optimised the calculations. To simplify the task, some relationships were neglected, others were reduced to a linear form. When there was enough power and data, the solution of the problem was shifted to an optimiser (roughly speaking, as in MT tester), which selects coefficients of some polynomial. Nobody understands how what is calculated, there is no full confidence in the result, but this approach is able to take into account non-linear and non-obvious relationships, accelerate some scientific calculations by orders of magnitude.
When the solution is obvious, one should use the classical approach. But in conditions of great uncertainty, MO is not a panacea (that's why they add noise to pictures in captcha).
Clear explanation, thank you.
Since the speed allows, it is logical to look at smaller TFs. If I understand correctly, the pattern length is only about ten values.
We'll look at it one of these days.
Would go the other way to change the scale.
Would go in the other direction of changing the scale.
How's that?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_timeframes
Identifier
Description
PERIOD_CURRENT
Current period
PERIOD_M1
1 minute
PERIOD_M2
2 minutes
PERIOD_M3
3 minutes
PERIOD_M4
4 minutes
PERIOD_M5
5 minutes
PERIOD_M6
6 minutes
PERIOD_M10
10 minutes
PERIOD_M12
12 minutes
PERIOD_M15
15 minutes
PERIOD_M20
20 minutes
PERIOD_M30
30 minutes
PERIOD_H1
1 hour
PERIOD_H2
2 hours
PERIOD_H3
3 hours
PERIOD_H4
4 hours
PERIOD_H6
6 hours
PERIOD_H8
8 hours
PERIOD_H12
12 hours
PERIOD_D1
1 day
PERIOD_W1
1 week
PERIOD_MN1
1 month