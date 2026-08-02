Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1424
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At least explain it to me first.
So what?
What should happen after the gap?
I already explained it to you.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Machine Learning in Trading: Theory and Practice (Trading and Not Only)
Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2019.04.04 20:45
I propose to work together on predictors based on gap phenomenon.
In the screenshot you can see that gaps are often subsequent points of correction - both large and small - I think that for those who like to work on small movements it may be useful.
So I've already explained the wha
aah, got it.
factand a harbinger of momentum
By the way, according to this data, the predecessors of man did not have a large brain mass...
Everybody lies...
Shurik, why are you so strange? Study the topic if you're interested, if you're not, don't grumble.
Shurik, why are you so strange? Study the topic if it is interesting, if it is not interesting, then do not grumble.
The topic is related to me and this speaker is not the only source of information with which I am familiar for a long time, just hinting at the fact that you should also refer to other sources of information, and do not take everything at face value.
Don't hint at me, hint at the girls.
I will not waste any more time on this subject.
Not Maksimushka the wretched.
Misha, Kesha, Chuk and Gek.
One and the same person.
No, I don't look at Alyosha,
I haven't liked gaps since I was a kid.
A.K., A.Nikolaev - with humor...
And we laugh together under the table)))
I read Blok and Nabokov,
Not Maksimushka the wretched.
Misha, Kesha, Chuk and Gek...
One and the same person.
No, I do not look at Alesha,
I haven't liked gaps since I was a kid.
A.K., A.Nikolaev - with humor...
And we laugh together under the table)))
Chorus (in the style of Russian rap):
¶¶ Flooding, flooding is as pleasant as flooding ¶¶
¶ and we don't get banned ¶
¶¶ Don't use the mat, don't scold the MC ¶¶
¶ and don't bother the moderator ¶
♪ flooding, flooding, flooding is not okay ♪
don't get banned here
A perfect example of brain dimorphism, or just microcephaly... he quacks something, but it is not clear what he wants to say. It's been like that all his life.
But that's the level of Ms. Vizard, the Nabokov enthusiast.
The misunderstood Teachers continued to dive... over the cuckoo's nest...