Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 709
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a pretty good idea what his levels mean, by the way.
I'm literally running on all fumes right now, washing up in sweat.
If that's what I think it is, then it's really a trading intensity thing, and he'll never show it. If he understands himself, of course :)) Sorry, Rena...
it's very difficult to guess something, when everything is hidden and, in addition, you don't have a mastery of mathematics :))) so don't even rely on me to unravel something there, I have my own cockroaches in my head...
If only to force me, I'll probably understand it, that's why I always write - I can't perceive all this stuff without results and specifics
So let's expect some good signals or a good strategy, but nothing else.
This is not a screenshot, but a stump of some kind.
Maybe you need the help of a physicist? And not just any physicist! Explain the essence of the phenomenon, so to speak... Give me the code! And I give the clearest explanation for all the disadvantaged.
sell/buy
Wizard does not want to finish
Maybe you need the help of a physicist? And not just any physicist! Explain the essence of the phenomenon, so to speak... Give me the code! And I give the clearest explanation for all the disadvantaged.
Gentlemen, carefully read my posts, there are all the secrets.
There will be no code.
OK, the envelopes have a little more error, let's say... but it's basically the same thing
from the borders you walk pretty well, I agree with that
OK, the envelopes have a little more error, let's say... but it's basically the same thing
it's going pretty well from the borders, i agree with that
Maxim, look at the trading volumes.
Maxim, look at the trading volumes.
Yes, it seems to be true :) but I don't use other people's ideas, so it's ok, I'm just curious.
Gentlemen, read my posts carefully, all the secrets are there.
There will be no code.
Show the right side of the price chart in the same scale with indentation...
OK, the envelopes have a little more error, let's say... but it's basically the same thing
from the borders you go pretty well, I agree with that