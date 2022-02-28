MT4 Purchased tab under Market not showing

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I have already logged in, and trying to install an indictor. But it seems that either there is a bug that it won't show my purchased tab.

Also tried to click any free indications on the Download button but still not working.


 

It may be for many reasons: you are using some external VPS provider instead of MQL5 VPS, your broker blocked access to the Market, you do not have Internet Explorer installed on your Windows 10, your antivirus or firewall blocked access to the Market, and more.

This is all the information with details which I collected in one post:

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Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

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For Metatrader 5 only, limitations (from the announcement): post #1

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Fixing examples with screenshots and all the general information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101 (post )

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About Windows 2012 VPS (and about any external VPS) with 403 error: explanation from MQ is on the post

Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
Issue in MT5 Storage/Cloud Protector/Community
  • 2020.07.02
  • www.mql5.com
When trying to Utilize Cloud Protector i am getting "Incorrect Login/Password" in the Journal .Login + Pass are correct...
 
Mahdi Maayate #:
 
  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters

All of this are done.


It seems that there is an issue on the mql5.com since this issue was the same as https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/389680

access denied to mql5 on vps
access denied to mql5 on vps
  • 2022.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
hello has anyone got a message saying access to mqi5.com denied using a vps? how do you fix it...
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