access denied to mql5 on vps

hello has anyone got a message saying access to mqi5.com denied using a vps? how do you fix it?
 
man1980:
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your VPS, because these are used for access to MQL5.com Market, Signals etc.

 


same issue! cannot download EA either

both Internet Explorer and Chrome don't work

 
Maybe something in your VPS is blocking access.

Check anti virus and firewalls permissions.

 
many users using vps has the same problem now.
 
I'm experiencing the same issue on my VPS. It was fine yesterday.
 
zhpz:
i was just on this morning 

 
man1980:

so yours is working now?

 
Same problem here on chocoping VPS.
 

Same Problem. Access denied on all of my external servers since yesterday. Very bad, I mean I have a business here. Anyone can help? Its the first time my external servers gets blocked...


Internet explorer & Chrome installed. As I said first time i have these problem. I did not change anything

 
LFX:

No it’s not working 
