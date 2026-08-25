Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Oleksandr! For some reason the send for review button doesn't come up for me. My article is complete. I also messaged the moderator inside the article section but no response from them. What's the issue?
Probably the article wizard still detects incomplete/improper sections.
Most likely some required fields were not properly completed/validated.
Probably the article wizard still detects incomplete/improper sections.
Most likely some required fields were not properly completed/validated.
Here's the current one's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23254/250011#!tab=article
I double-checked everything. All requirements are fullfilled. I have attached the files, the article is fully complete, the logo and background logo are inserted. The description is also inserted. I don't understand. Should I try a new article/draft?
Here's the current one's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23254/250011#!tab=article
Please check whether you have completed every steps as shown in the image.
How can I send the outline of my article to the moderator for approval?
The New Article page has only two options:
And when I continue with "Create atricle", It is not possible to send anything less than 5 pages to the moderator for approval.
And when I continue with "Create atricle", It is not possible to send anything less than 5 pages to the moderator for approval.
Creating a new article has nothing to do with sending an article for review.
You have an ongoing dialog with moderator, just follow it