Become an Author at MQL5.com! - page 24

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Hello Oleksandr! For some reason the send for review button doesn't come up for me. My article is complete. I also messaged the moderator inside the article section but no response from them. What's the issue? 
 
Shahzaib #:
Hello Oleksandr! For some reason the send for review button doesn't come up for me. My article is complete. I also messaged the moderator inside the article section but no response from them. What's the issue? 

Probably the article wizard still detects incomplete/improper sections.

Most likely some required fields were not properly completed/validated. 

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Probably the article wizard still detects incomplete/improper sections.

Most likely some required fields were not properly completed/validated. 

I double-checked everything. All requirements are fullfilled. I have attached the files, the article is fully complete, the logo and background logo are inserted. The description is also inserted. I don't understand. Should I try a new article/draft? 
Here's the current one's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23254/250011#!tab=article
 
Shahzaib #:
I double-checked everything. All requirements are fullfilled. I have attached the files, the article is fully complete, the logo and background logo are inserted. The description is also inserted. I don't understand. Should I try a new article/draft? 
Here's the current one's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23254/250011#!tab=article

 


Please check whether you have completed every steps as shown in the image. 

 

How can I send the outline of my article to the moderator for approval?


The New Article page has only two options:

And when I continue with "Create atricle", It is not possible to send anything less than 5 pages to the moderator for approval.

 
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat #:

And when I continue with "Create atricle", It is not possible to send anything less than 5 pages to the moderator for approval.

Creating a new article has nothing to do with sending an article for review. 

You have an ongoing dialog with moderator, just follow it

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