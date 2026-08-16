How to finally submit an article for review

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Hello, pls does anyone know why the 'submit' button for review doesn't show up for articles and what to do about it? Thanks.
 
fellow.joyous:
Hello, pls does anyone know why the 'submit' button for review doesn't show up for articles and what to do about it? Thanks.
Probably due to your low MQL5 account rating.
 

Am I correct in understanding that you are claiming that you do not have a "Send for review" button? If so, please post a screenshot similar to mine.


I have a half-page draft, and even that has a "Send for review" button. From this, I can conclude that the presence of the button doesn't depend on the article's length.

The first thing that comes to mind is that you may not have confirmed that you have read the rules (5 tabs visible in my screenshot)
[Deleted]  
@Vladislav Boyko #Am I correct in understanding that you are claiming that you do not have a "Send for review" button? If so, please post a screenshot similar to mine. I have a half-page draft, and even that has a "Send for review" button. From this, I can conclude that the presence of the button doesn't depend on the article's length.The first thing that comes to mind is that you may not have confirmed that you have read the rules (5 tabs visible in my screenshot)
As @Eleni Anna Branou's post mentions, it is because the user's rating is still low. They can't post images nor videos either because of the low rating.
 
Fernando Carreiro #As @Eleni Anna Branou's post mentions, it is because the user's rating is still low

I admit that it could be due to the low rating, but I personally am not 100% sure about it. If someone can confirm that it is definitely because of the rating, then ok.

Fernando Carreiro #They can't post images nor videos either because of the low rating.

I meant attaching the screenshot as a file: 

[Deleted]  
@Vladislav Boyko #I admit that it could be due to the low rating, but I personally am not 100% sure about it. If someone can confirm that it is definitely because of the rating, then ok.
It has been reported before by other users with low rating and attempting to submit an article. However, I don't know the exact rating at which it then becomes allowed.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
It has been reported before by other users with low rating and attempting to submit an article. However, I don't know the exact rating at which it then becomes allowed.
I understand, thank you.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community"

Rashid Umarov, 2025.11.17 10:01

Recently we have seen an influx of newcomers who come to the forum with only one goal - to publish an article and get paid for it. They don't read the articles that are published here, they don't search for articles on the topic they want to use in their article.

They use ChatGPT to create texts and they don't even hide it. And they often want to publish very entry-level articles or just paraphrase MQL5 documentation. That is, to summarise, they do not create true value, but just compile known things from MQL5 documentation, technical analysis, sometimes even mathematics and machine learning.

That's why we had to introduce a rating limit to weed out such authors. The author must participate in the forum life, make his contribution and earn a certain rating. I do not provide the exact value of the rating and what actions form it. All forum old-timers have the necessary rating to send an article for checking.

And once again I remind what we write to potential authors when creating a new article:


 
From the comments here, i may have an idea of what's going on.
Files:
snip.png  8 kb
 
If what everyone is saying here is true that you need a good rating in order to submit an article, that's very unfortunate because I just wrote an excellent article (1,350 words) on how to manipulate the source code of new and Custom indicators so they can be used in the Experts Wizard which is limited.  It also goes into depth about how to create a derived Class in your Indicator/EA that can be used to access functions from big header files like...Expert.mqh, ExpertSignal.mqh, SymbolInfo.mqh and others.  This would be excellent information for all levels of programmers, from novice to expert. I've been trying to submit it and it wouldn't go through so I started looking for answers and finally found this forum.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Am I correct in understanding that you are claiming that you do not have a "Send for review" button? If so, please post a screenshot similar to mine.


I have a half-page draft, and even that has a "Send for review" button. From this, I can conclude that the presence of the button doesn't depend on the article's length.

The first thing that comes to mind is that you may not have confirmed that you have read the rules (5 tabs visible in my screenshot)


I'm trying to submit my new article, but the progress bar is acting up. It's stuck at 25% even though the article is basically finished. I've got the header image in, code blocks everywhere, and all the anchors are set.

I've tried clearing my cache and re-saving, but nothing happens. Any tips on how to get the system to recognize the content so I can finally hit that "Send to Review" button?

my
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