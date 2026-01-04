My article is stuck at 5. Article – 25% and the “Send for Review” button does not appear
Hello,
My article is stuck at “5. Article – 25%” and the “Send for Review” button does not appear, although all steps are completed (images, headings, formatting, preview image, etc.).
This seems to be a known article wizard state issue.
- 2025.11.04
- www.mql5.com
Can read this Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community"
Thanks for the clarification, this helped a lot.
I just wanted to confirm I’m seeing the same behavior. I’ve completed a full technical article (structure, headings, images, preview image, code blocks, etc.), but the submission step stays stuck at “5. Article – 25%” and the “Send for review” button never appears.
After trying all editor-related fixes, it seems this is not a formatting issue but an account eligibility / rating restriction under the new publishing system (my rating is ~223). There’s no visible notice in the UI explaining this, which makes it confusing.
It would be much better if the UI either prevented creating a new article in this case, or at least clearly stated that article publishing is unavailable due to low rating.
Sharing this in case it helps others who may run into the same issue.
My article is stuck at “5. Article – 25%” and the “Send for Review” button does not appear, although all steps are completed (images, headings, formatting, preview image, etc.).
This seems to be a known article wizard state issue.