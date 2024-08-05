Not Solved! Please Help! Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community
It has been a week now since I Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community. But if I login to www.mql5.com website, there's no problem
here are my screenshots
You can recover your password here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
You can also try from MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
You can recover your password here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
You can also try from MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
If you registered with Google or Facebook, please use the following link to get a new password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
In any case I recommend that you at least make an attempt to change it to rule out possible failures.
If you registered with Google or Facebook, please use the following link to get a new password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
In any case I recommend that you at least make an attempt to change it to rule out possible failures.
Have you logged into the MQL5.com website today with the password you are trying in the MT4 terminal too, or you are logged into the website for some days now?
I will refrain from posting a GIF (Michael Jackson eating popcorn).
I need to know how the "movie" ends. XD
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It has been a week now since I Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community. But if I login to www.mql5.com website, there's no problem
here are my screenshots