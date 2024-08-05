Not Solved! Please Help! Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community

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It has been a week now since I Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community.  But if I login to www.mql5.com website, there's no problem

here are my screenshots

Files:
mql5_loading.PNG  54 kb
mql5_login_failed.PNG  66 kb
mql5_journal.PNG  15 kb
mql5_web.PNG  36 kb
 
mendell902:

It has been a week now since I Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community.  But if I login to www.mql5.com website, there's no problem

here are my screenshots

You can recover your password here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

You can also try from MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can recover your password here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

You can also try from MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.



No, my password is ok in fact I can logon to the website..but not on mt4 terminal..look at my ss
 
mendell902 #No, my password is ok in fact I can logon to the website..but not on mt4 terminal..look at my ss

If you registered with Google or Facebook, please use the following link to get a new password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

In any case I recommend that you at least make an attempt to change it to rule out possible failures.

 
mendell902 #:
No, my password is ok in fact I can logon to the website..but not on mt4 terminal..look at my ss

Have you logged into the MQL5.com website today with the password you are trying in the MT4 terminal too, or you are logged into the website for some days now?

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

If you registered with Google or Facebook, please use the following link to get a new password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

In any case I recommend that you at least make an attempt to change it to rule out possible failures.

No, I signed up using email..ok i will change pw first!
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Have you logged into the MQL5.com website today with the password you are trying in the MT4 terminal too, or you are logged into the website for some days now?

i keep login and logoff in the website,and has no problem with it.... but  just this week, i installed a new mt4 platform, and i cant logon to the platform mql5 anymore
 
Miguel just pointed out to me that you've just registered with MQL5.com 7 hours ago, so what is all this about logging in and out for weeks?
 
Eleni Anna Branou #Miguel just pointed out to me that you've just registered with MQL5.com 7 hours ago, so what is all this about logging in and out for weeks?

I will refrain from posting a GIF (Michael Jackson eating popcorn).

I need to know how the "movie" ends. XD

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I will refrain from posting a GIF (Michael Jackson eating popcorn).

I need to know how the "movie" ends. XD

i have other account, old account that has the same problem..but i think the moderators removed my thread already.. thats why i created a new account. it has the same problem anyway
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I will refrain from posting a GIF (Michael Jackson eating popcorn).

I need to know how the "movie" ends. XD

my old account is "mendell8"...i posted my problem here on forum, but nobody helped me
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