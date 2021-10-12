MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 3
I have 3 computers and 1 VPS, and I do not have this issue for all my MT4/MT5 instances installed (I just re-logined to Community tab and it works for all my MT4/MT5 instances for Windows 10 64 bit on two computers and for Windows 7 64 bit on VPS).
Did you read my posts?
I was talking about some VPS providers which were banned from mql5 ...
and I found some prodecure to fix the similat bug - read post #15
Everything was perfectly running since months till few hours ago
I checked once again - I can connect to mql5 by Community tab.
I connected MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (opened demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and my Metatrader 4 was updated to the build 1348.
So, seems, this 1348 build is the latest one for now.
And I can still connect to MQL5 by Community tab using this new 1348 build:
----------------
You can try to update MT4 to the latest build on the same way as I did it now.
I'm having the same issues, I have 2 different VPS providers (ForexVPS and TradingFXVPS) and both vps are doing it on all terminals. I am using my username not email. Have rechecked all passwords but also all accounts have been working for the last 8 months, hadn't changed anything and just stopped working today, I have about 15 terminals and all are having the issue.
I restarted one VPS and now the MT5 terminals are doing it too. Some were still working until I restarted them. It keeps retrying but hasn't worked.
Some signals i'm copying are still working despite receiving the below errors, guessing because the signal connection was already established before MQL community issues started. Not going to restart this terminal until the other ones start working again because i'm sure i'll lose the signal connection.
I've also tried deleting the contents of Community folder in Terminal that didn't help, error persists.
I tried to open chats and get the errors:
Internet Explorer is installed, again nothing changed since it was working earlier today and stopped working:
I have the same problem in my MQL5 VPS for MT5 journal tab:
2021.10.11 13:26:52.464 Signal '535****': failed get list of signals,connection error
2021.10.11 13:27:27.232 MQL5.community authorization failed
although I can login using my login name and password from the Mql5 website , everything works , I can send messages in the top right corner in MT5 and also my password and login is saved in options. It also shows
2021.10.11 12:47:27.379 MQL5.chats activated for 'evensshares'
in my terminal journal.
However, I only get this error in one account , my other acxcount running another EA has not this errors showing in the journal tab. thats so weird , what can I do? I already tried changing PW and logging out or deleting community folders?
As I know - some VPS providers were banned from MQL5.
So, you can check with your home computer for example ...
Anyway, I just reconnected Community tab - and I do not have this issue sorry (everything is connected once again).
Which ones were banned and when? Again i have 2 different VPS providers and both stopped working today, though 3 terminals do appear to still work on the same VPS servers... about 15 aren't working. So i wouldn't think it's VPS provider if a couple terminals still work...
the post #19
That's from early last year and I've been using my 2 providers for months with MQL community without issues till today? Also 3 terminals still work on same servers...
Just tested a brand new install on my local computer ( Never had MT4 install on this machine ) and it works... how can i check if there's it blocking for providers? Providers are well known and I know many others that use them so would really surprise me if the providers got blocked and both on the same day (TradingVPS and ForexVPS.net)?
No idea.
It may be for two cases/ways:
But many VPS providers were blocked from MQL5 services only (signals and the Market); it means: we can login to Community tab with not a problem at all and trade using Metatrader but we can not use the signals and the Market with them
(so, the "VPS provider was blocked from MQL5" = block from the signals and from the Market; and it is not related to Community tab authorization at all) ..
So, most likely that VPS providers changed something ...
Dear Ladies and Gentleman's.
I tried everything from above, nothing worked, except the new mt4 install and it's working now !
I attach the picture, because maybe all those who complain, use the same broker :)