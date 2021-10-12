MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 4
It does not matter about which broker (you can use any broker you want).
It is about how to update Metatrader to the latest build:
Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.11 13:23
I connected MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (opened demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and my Metatrader 4 was updated to the build 1348.
So, seems, this 1348 build is the latest one for now.
And I can still connect to MQL5 by Community tab using this new 1348 build:
You can try to update MT4 to the latest build on the same way as I did it now.
A-ha, I see.
Okey, Thanks Sergey, you Gave the winning idea !
Everything now looks back to normality.
After many many restarts of the terminals, now they all seems to connect again to MQL5 platform.
I didn't change anything at all, what was running perfectly since months, this morning was not working as intended, and now again everything looks "fine"
I use mql5's vps. it also error like this
Update your local terminal too and migrate to MQL5 VPS again.
If the problem persists tell us.
I updated to the latest 1349. and migrated again. but still can't fix it
I will report this to the technicians.