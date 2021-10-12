MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 4

It does not matter about which broker (you can use any broker you want).
It is about how to update Metatrader to the latest build:

MQL5.community: authorization failed

Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.11 13:23

I connected MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (opened demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo) and my Metatrader 4 was updated to the build 1348.
So, seems, this 1348 build is the latest one for now.

And I can still connect to MQL5 by Community tab using this new 1348 build:

You can try to update MT4 to the latest build on the same way as I did it now.


 
A-ha, I see.

Okey, Thanks Sergey, you Gave the winning idea !

 

Everything now looks back to normality.

After many many restarts of the terminals, now they all seems to connect again to MQL5 platform.

I didn't change anything at all, what was running perfectly since months, this morning was not working as intended, and now again everything looks "fine"

 
Me too, didn't change anything, just switch off the computer for around 2-3 hours, then restart all the terminals. Now back to normal.  Before I switch off the computer, I had sent the request to the technical support requesting them help to solve.  Lucky back to normal, many thanks for all of the support team members!
 

I use mql5's vps. it also error like this

 
Quang Mai Van #:

I use mql5's vps. it also error like this

Update your local terminal too and migrate to MQL5 VPS again.

If the problem persists tell us.

 

I updated to the latest 1349. and migrated again. but still can't fix it

 
Quang Mai Van #:

I updated to the latest 1349. and migrated again. but still can't fix it

I will report this to the technicians.

 
this problem is caused by mql5 vps still using version 1340 like the picture i sent above
 
I had the same problem today, tried everything mentioned here. Only thing that helped was complete new platform installation.
