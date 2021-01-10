my product not available in the market product list - page 2
Is the product for MT4 or MT5?
Are you checking in the correct Metatrader version?
Post a screenshot of the corresponding Market >> Purchased products of your account in MT4/5 terminal.
please
i have one product before i installed it many times and till before 2 days he is worked ..... now i am changed the server and installed new platform but i searched not found in the list of my product
i removed the platform and installed it again .........the same
i try to get it in other server also not found
please try to help
product in mt4
the version is correct last one
A product even if it has been removed from MQL5 Market, its still available for installation for those who purchased it in the past.
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in the correct MT4/5 corresponing version of the product, with your abicq login and NOT your email.
You are showing us your MQL5.com purchases page from this website, but you haven't show us your purchases in MT4 >> Market >> Purchased.
yes sir
It is the same requirement for help or for possible fixing (for you, for topic starter, and for everybody):
Those kind of proofs are required to start the discussion related to the Market products (and related to the signals as well).
The service desk is working on same way: they are asking for same proofs (no proofs = no discussion = no fixing).
It is responsibility of the users to provide all necessary proofs to reproduce possible bug or to fix it (or to advice how to fix).
----------------
This is my example about how I provided the proofs (for the service desk) related to the possible bug with Signals:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
7. I am trying to install free tool from the Market - Metatrader 4 (just to check how it works):
8. I am doing same with Metatrader 5, and it works:
It means - you can not find this product in MT4 >> Market >> Purchased ?
It means - you did not install this product on your new MT4, and this product must not be on MT4 >> Market >> Purchased.
Use search function on the top right corner to find the product in your Metatrader (search product by name).
About search function on the top right corner of Metatrader (where to search) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Purchased Indicator is no longer in store and it has stopped working
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 12:10
You can search this product by name: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader -