Renko Chart
amando:
Hello,
does someone have an Renko Indicator what is working and have a Box open Time?
all i found have only the box size, open price, high and low price but no box open time
amando
Hello
What does Box Size open price mean?
Normaly the box size are points or pips....
Maybe like the pic?
Files:
EURUSDH1.png 64 kb
see
Files:
Unbenannt.png 441 kb
i looks we use the same indicator,
do you know, how to get this information to an expert?
amando:No, i am sorry, i am not a programmer but someone writes a EA for me based on this Indicator.
i looks we use the same indicator,
do you know, how to get this information to an expert?
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Hello,
does someone have an Renko Indicator what is working and have a Box open Time?
all i found have only the box size, open price, high and low price but no box open time
amando