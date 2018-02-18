Renko Chart

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Hello,


does someone have an Renko Indicator what is working and have a Box open Time? 

all i found have only the box size, open price, high and low price but no box open time


amando

 
amando:

Hello,


does someone have an Renko Indicator what is working and have a Box open Time? 

all i found have only the box size, open price, high and low price but no box open time


amando

Hello

What does Box Size open price mean?

Normaly the box size are points or pips....

Maybe like the pic?

Files:
EURUSDH1.png  64 kb
 

hi,


see the pics,

i have the indicator on the chart and you see on the left the values.

i need even the Box open Time as value

 
amando:

hi,


see the pics,

i have the indicator on the chart and you see on the left the values.

i need even the Box open Time as value

you have to point with the courser on the bar...
 
see
Files:
Unbenannt.png  441 kb
 

i looks we use the same indicator, 

do you know, how to get this information to an expert?

 
amando:

i looks we use the same indicator, 

do you know, how to get this information to an expert?

No, i am sorry, i am not a programmer but someone writes a EA for me based on this Indicator.
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