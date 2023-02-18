MT5 deletes charts after restart, any solution?
Dear All,
I am facing a problem with my MT5 terminals and I need your help solving it please.
I trade usin EA's , so I have few charts open . But when I restart the PC , some or all charts disappear.
I don't know why is this happening, but it is happening all the time.
Any suggestions to solve the issue?
Note: MT5 is updated to the latest version.
Thanks in advanced
Please specify your operating system and terminal build:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
Please specify your operating system and terminal build:
Please find the attached picture
Please find the attached picture
What do you do before closing: Do you switch chart profiles?
What do you do before closing: Do you switch chart profiles?
In fact I do not close it manually.
Usually it closes by hard restart, when the windows get a new update it forces all applications to switch off.
In fact I do not close it manually.
Usually it closes by hard restart, when the windows get a new update it forces all applications to switch off.
Answer, please:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 deletes charts after restart, any solution?
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.11 09:47
What do you do before closing: Do you switch chart profiles?
What do you do before closing: Do you switch chart profiles?
No, I just switch the terminal off.
I have a similar problem on Win11. I informed the developers.
Lets hope for a quick solution from their side
I am also facing the same problem, Some charts history data are deleted on any random restart then chart start from latest time without history
I am using Custom Symbol
Looking forward for fix or solution
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear All,
I am facing a problem with my MT5 terminals and I need your help solving it please.
I trade usin EA's , so I have few charts open. But when I restart the PC , some or all charts disappear.
I don't know why is this happening, but it is happening all the time.
Any suggestions to solve the issue?
Note: MT5 is updated to the latest version.
Thanks in advanced