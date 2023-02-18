MT5 deletes charts after restart, any solution?

Dear All,

I am facing a problem with my MT5 terminals and I need your help solving it please.

I trade usin EA's , so I have few charts open. But when I restart the PC , some or all charts disappear.

I don't know why is this happening, but it is happening all the time.

Any suggestions to solve the issue?

Note: MT5 is updated to the latest version.

Thanks in advanced

Please specify your operating system and terminal build:

Please find the attached picture

What do you do before closing: Do you switch chart profiles?


 
In fact I do not close it manually.

Usually it closes by hard restart, when the windows get a new update it forces all applications to switch off.

 
Answer, please:

 
No, I just switch the terminal off.

 
I have a similar problem on Win11. I informed the developers.
 
Lets hope for a quick solution from their side

 

I am also facing the same problem, Some charts history data are deleted on any random restart then chart start from latest time without history

I am using Custom Symbol

Looking forward for fix or solution

 
Please check beta build 3030.

12
