GLITCH in the system. pls help - page 2
so basically if I keep moving with high growth the system will keep ignoring it lol
this is so wrong on so many levels.
You should feel the responsibility for that, and I am sorry - it was discussed many times on the forum with the replies of admins of the Signal service.
its not about the subscriber I am just asking for the genuine growth statistics, followers should be able to see the real growth and not the half picture and ignored statistics. I hope it makes sense to the readers and admin.
if growth is real it should be shown and followers can decide if they want to follow or not.
No.
The followers should see that the signal is very risky for them, and they can lose money if they follow the signal.
Besides, the subscription is prohibited if drawdown is more than 30% on the signal.
Risky signals should not be allowed for subscription.
It will make sense in case the provider are responsibly for the losing of subscribers.
But if the providers are not going to be responsible for losing they did for subscribers so the Signal service itself is protecting the subscribers.
And the subscribers should know about the following: which signals are very risky for that to subscribe.
The followers can decide in case the providers are responsible for losing.
For example: followers lost money and the providers are going to the prison for that.
But if there is the Signal Rules, and the providers are safe with any situation here so sorry: the Signal service should protect potencial subscribers by telling them about which signal is risky to subscribe and which is not very risky ...
you sound funny are we dealing with toddlers here or mature people.....people can simply see that signals is highly profitable and risk is involved like every other signals......job of a website is to show the real growth and not the ignore the proven statistics,
any ways I will wait for ADMIN to reply and give some good and logical answer to my query.
thank you.
I collected the replies of admins on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
It is not funny ... it is protection for potential subscribers... if subscribers will lose 100 dollars with your signal so what will you do?
Nothing? You will feel as safe and happy? :)
I think, many subscribers want to receive more protection from the Signal service ...
So, sorry ..
Besides, some stats are refreshed after midnight so it may be changed something tomorrow for example.
Not.
The website should protect the people from scammers and from risky signals.
You are not reading anything ... replies of admins are on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
I am sorry - you will not win with this discussion. Because all the discussion about it was already finished more than 1 year ago.
So, you should accept the situation, or you should stop using this service ..
Thank you again for reply, but again I would say that though system should protect and flash warning to subscribers, atleast it should show the real growth as the statistics, growth cant be ignored no matter how high it is. rest is upto the subscribers to follow or not.
High growth is very attractive to the potential subscribers ...
Risky signals can not be attractive .. risky signals should be taken away from the Signal service.
So, sorry ...
By the way, as far as I know - some main stats are refreshed after midnight so - it may be "fixed" something on the signal ...