GLITCH in the system. pls help
what does it means by trading style has changed and my history is not included in the statistics.
what is it
About montly growth?
It was discussed many times.
read information below (incl the link to the thread) -
Growth Stats Signal Monitoring
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.13 17:51About monthly growth?
It was discussed many times: abnormal monthly growth is ignored by the system (you can see grey colored monthly growth which was ignored in the signal).
Read this thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
and post #14 for example.
this is not about the monthly growth my friend, this is about the over all growth my growth is around 900 percent but it is showing 28 percent which undermines my performance and stats.
around 900% since 1st of June this year?
It is very bad .. the Signal system are ignoring such a abnormal growth.
Did you read the warning on the left side of your signal? - "Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk".
This monthly growth was ignored by the system (and July is just started by 1st day) -
Rashid Umarov , 2018.10.03 07:47
You say that, as if averaging is not evil, but good. This indicator (for what period of life of the account in percents 80% Growth was achieved) was introduced to clearly show the accounts on which the acceleration tactics are used. A potential subscriber should understand that he has an account that was dispersed in a few days (and perhaps it was one only lucky account of 10-30 accounts) in order to post it later and show a beautiful chart.
A side effect was that it also detects accounts well with averaging tactics that ruined so many deposits. So this warning fulfills its role.
------------
I am suggesting to read the posts/thread which I provided above (because you can read the replies of the admins on that thread).
yeah I know what is ignored so that is my issue my growth is real so why is it ignored, I have my signals on other website and nothing is ignored,
why is it ignored if the growth is real. let the followers see the real picture of the growth, this is some thing really new to me on this website.
