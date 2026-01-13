Off-topic posts - page 138

When I purchase a VPS directly from MT5, will the indicators that's displayed on my MT5 desktop chart be displayed onto my MT5 mobile app?
 
MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, it is the other Metatrader but in cloud, it means: no RDP).
This VPS is mainly used for autotrading and for signal subscription.

 
i already set up with my EA and mt 5 with ( mql5  VPS) but when i turn off my computer then turn on again  i have to set up EA and mql5  again and again and again  why it not permanently like my set up with mql5 VPS  how to fix and let it on in VPS  permanently  thank you  
 
this file show  is this completed set up ?
read this instruction started from #19 - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161
Pls how do i learn treading 
 
Pls how do i learn treading 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Og Fresh #: Pls how do i learn treading 

Start learning:
          Learn Forex Trading at School of Pipsology - BabyPips.com
          Something Interesting in Financial Video - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
          Something Interesting to Read - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum

 
Hello.
I just created my Signal, to give a Copy Trading.
But it is written:
"Subscription to signals with a leverage exceeding 1:500 is not permitted".
My account's Leverage is 1:2000.
It is the BEST, the HIGHEST Leverage.
Because the Margin, is the SMALLEST.
Then the chances to get a Stopout, are the SMALLEST.
And the Free Margin, is the BIGGEST.
Please ALLOW the Subscription, to my Signal.
Thanks.
 

Good morning
What values does he expect?
For what purpose?

THANKS

