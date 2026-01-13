Off-topic posts - page 136

Combine Fundamental And Technical Analysis Strategies in MQL5 For Beginners

Fundamental analysis and trend-following strategies are often seen as opposing approaches. Many traders who favor fundamental analysis believe that technical analysis is a waste of time because all necessary information is already reflected in the price. Conversely, technical analysts often view fundamental analysis as flawed because identical patterns, like a head and shoulders, can lead to different outcomes in the same market.
In this article, we will discuss how to integrate trend following and fundamental principles seamlessly into one Expert Advisors to build a strategy that is more robust. This article will demonstrate how easy it is for anyone to get up and running building customized trading algorithms using MQL5.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Combining Fundamental and Technical Analysis Strategies in MQL5 for Beginners

Fundamental analysis and trend following strategies are often considered as opposite approaches. Many traders who favour fundamental analysis believe that technical analysis is a waste of time, as all the necessary information is already reflected in the price. Conversely, technical analysts often consider fundamental analysis to be flawed because identical patterns, such as head and shoulders, can lead to different results in the same market.

What does this article have to do with the calendar and macroeconomic assessment?

 
Stanislav Korotky #:

What does this article have to do with the calendar and macroeconomic evaluation?

This is an English-language (auto-translated to the Russian-language forum) summary thread about calendar, fundamental analysis and so on
(CodeBase, coding, and other - with links to articles as well).
This is not a discussion thread.

And this article just fits into this summary thread (there are summary posts on the English forum, and there are several summary threads).

But this article describes fundamental analysis only in several paragraphs of text, and the article mainly implements technical analysis.
But the article may be interesting as a starting instruction for developing Expert Advisors on this topic. I hope that this is not the last article, and it would be desirable to see the practical implementation of fundamental and as its consequence - technical analysis in an experimental Expert Advisor in some next article.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is an English-language (auto-translated to the Russian-language forum) summary thread about calendar, fundamental analysis and so on
(CodeBase, coding, and other - with links to articles as well).
This is not a discussion thread.

It's not important if this is a [auto]translation or not, and weather it's discussion or not. The linked article does not provide an information about calendar or fundamental analysis. Hence the entire post inserted in the topic is misleading.

 
Stanislav Korotky #:

It's not important if this is a [auto]translation or not, and weather it's discussion or not. The linked article does not provide an information about calendar or fundamental analysis. Hence the entire post inserted in the topic is misleading.

It is provided some information about fundamental analysis in the article, besides - there are some interesting (but questionable) concept related to the EA's creation and about fundamental analysis definition. I hope the forum members will continuing to publish the articles on this subject to have the idea about some other concept for example.

Yes, I know that you do not agree with some my posts on some my summary threads (about this post for example ).
But I will continue to maintain the summary those threads/posts are key forum threads/posts on the forum.

I created many summary threads/posts, and I will maintain them on the forum on my way irrespective off you like it or not.
Because several users were making the summary threads/posts ... several users only did it, do it and will make it ... and you are not one of them/us sorry.

All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
please i have been trying to create an ea but each time i get this error message from them on MGQL5
'iBands' - wrong parameters count Nero EA.mq5 137 16
   built-in: int iBands(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,int,int,double,int) Nero EA.mq5 137 16
'iBands' - wrong parameters count Nero EA.mq5 138 17
   built-in: int iBands(const string,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES,int,int,double,int) Nero EA.mq5 138 17
'iBands' - wrong parameters count Nero EA.mq5 139 16

 
R0bot:

Hi,

Why are there only 9 brokers for MT5 here https://www.metatrader5.com/en/find-broker ?
I lost my password for my account on my MT5 platform, how can I recover?
 
OLUWAGBEMIGA DEMEHIN #:
I lost my password for my account on my MT5 platform, how can I recover?
  • If you are about your trading account so ask your broker for support.
  • If you are about Community tab of Metatrader so fill it with your forum login and forum native password. Your login is demehingbengapromise because
    the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/demehingbengapromise
  • If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
 
Hi just need some help or advise please . i have opened a MT$ demo account and installed a robot to it. Now i want to get a live account and when i go through the process it gets to waiting and nothing at all happens iv be left it for a long time still nothing .Not sure what im doing wrong , or if this is even the right place to ask ?
 
1109625850 #:
Hi just need some help or advise please . i have opened a MT$ demo account and installed a robot to it. Now i want to get a live account and when i go through the process it gets to waiting and nothing at all happens iv be left it for a long time still nothing .Not sure what im doing wrong , or if this is even the right place to ask ?

MetaQuotes-Demo account is mainly used to update MT5 to new beta build and to test beta builds; and accounts (demo or live/real) from the brokers are used for trading or testing.
So, you should find the broker to open live/real account.

Broker selection
Broker selection
Broker selection
