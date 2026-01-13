Off-topic posts - page 143

NASDAQ,WHERE MY WITHDRAWAL!!why can't I get anything!!!give me my subscription money back!!! where is the usd50 it says right? . .why isn't there!!
 

Hello,

I am using MT5 on 2 different brokers and it sends me this message (image) that does not allow me to correctly use my EAs in the backtest.

I look forward to your help and thank you for your service.

Auto-translation applied by moderator. On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.

 
@Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco #: Hi Fernando, thank you for your reply, could you help me solve my problem?Thank you.

On the English forum, please write in English. Either use the automatic translation tool, or post in one of the other language forums.

You have not provide sufficient information for me to "guess" what the problem might be.

Single back tests, do not use the "MQL5 Cloud". Only optimisations can do that. Enable it in the "Agents" tab.

 
Sir mql 5 is not logging in the computer, even if the password is reset, there is an error login failed
 
Hello is there any phone number for this company
 
@Polifils Jackson #: Hello is there any phone number for this company

No, only for business contacts, not for users. So, if you require help, use this forum.

 
I need more information about mlq5
 
How to solve this problem “unsupported filing mode”
Thank you
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can unsubscribe to this channel, and after that - you may change the settings in your profile :



Every day if i trade open when I get meta5 take profit and sell stop Your say trade is canceled why please help me 
 
Hi, does anyone knows where I can get this indicator? 
Files:
IMG_8148.png  228 kb
