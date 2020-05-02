I need 2 indicators
You have only four choices:
No free help
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
Hi,
i never mentioned free help but thanks anyway for your reply.
cheers
Samuele Gozzo: i never mentioned free helpShow us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
MT4 Source
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Daily Range.mq4 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window extern int NumOfDays = 10; extern string FontName = "Courier New"; extern int FontSize = 10; extern color FontColor = White; extern int Window = 0; extern int Corner = 0; extern int HorizPos = 5; extern int VertPos = 20; double pnt; int dig; string objname = "*DRPE"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ pnt = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT); dig = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS); if (dig == 3 || dig == 5) { pnt *= 10; } ObjectCreate(objname,OBJ_LABEL,Window,0,0); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ObjectDelete(objname); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int c=0; double sum=0; for (int i=1; i<Bars-1; i++) { double hi = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,i); double lo = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,i); datetime dt = iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,i); if (TimeDayOfWeek(dt) > 0 && TimeDayOfWeek(dt) < 6) { sum += hi - lo; c++; if (c>=NumOfDays) break; } } hi = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0); lo = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0); if (i>0 && pnt>0) { string objtext = "ADR = " + DoubleToStr(sum/c/pnt,1) + " (" + c + " days) Today = " + DoubleToStr((hi-lo)/pnt,1); ObjectSet(objname,OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner); ObjectSet(objname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,HorizPos); ObjectSet(objname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,VertPos); ObjectSetText(objname,objtext,FontSize,FontName,FontColor); } return(0); }
MT5 Remake
/******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // DATA 1 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." //< 1> #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //< 2> #property version "1.000" //< 3> #property indicator_chart_window //< 4> #property indicator_buffers 1 //< 5> #property indicator_plots 1 //< 6> //< 7> string LABEL_NAME = "AIS DAILY RANGE" ; //< 8> string SYMBOL = _Symbol ; //< 9> int DIGITS = _Digits ; //<10> double POINT = _Point ; //<11> long CHART = NULL ; //<12> //<13> MqlDateTime TIME_STRUCTURE = { NULL } ; //<14> //<15> //<16> //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // DATA 2 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> sinput string S1="=================="; /* ============================ */ //< 1> input int DAYS = 10 ; /* NUMBER OF DAYS */ //< 2> sinput string S2="=================="; /* == LABEL FONT ============== */ //< 3> input string FONT_NAME = "Courier New" ; /* FONT NAME */ //< 4> input int FONT_SIZE = 10 ; /* FONT SIZE */ //< 5> input color FONT_COLOR = White ; /* FONT COLOR */ //< 6> sinput string S3="=================="; /* == LABEL POSITION ========== */ //< 7> input int X = 5 ; /* X DISTANCE */ //< 8> input int Y = 20 ; /* Y DISTANCE */ //< 9> input int CORNER = 0 ; /* CORNER */ //<10> input int WINDOW = 0 ; /* WINDOW */ //<11> sinput string S4="=================="; /* ============================ */ //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 1 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int OnInit () { //< 1> //< 2> ObjectCreate ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJ_LABEL , WINDOW , 0 , 0 ) ; //< 3> //< 4> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER ) ; //< 5> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , X ) ; //< 6> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , Y ) ; //< 7> //< 8> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_COLOR , FONT_COLOR ) ; //< 9> ObjectSetString ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_FONT , FONT_NAME ) ; //<10> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , FONT_SIZE ) ; //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 2 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> void OnDeinit ( const int REASON ) { //< 1> //< 2> ObjectDelete ( CHART , LABEL_NAME ) ; //< 3> ChartRedraw ( CHART ) ; //< 4> //< 5> //< 6> //< 7> //< 8> //< 9> //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 3 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int OnCalculate ( const int RATES_TOTAL , const int CALCULATED , //< 1> const int BEGIN , const double & PRICE [] ) { //< 2> //< 3> double SUM = NULL ; //< 4> int COUNTER = NULL ; //< 5> for ( COUNTER = 1 ; COUNTER <= DAYS ; COUNTER ++ ) //< 6> SUM += RANGE ( COUNTER ) ; //< 7> //< 8> DRAW_LABEL ( SUM , COUNTER - 1 ) ; //< 9> //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> return RATES_TOTAL ; } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 4 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> double RANGE ( int INDEX ) { //< 1> //< 2> TimeToStruct ( iTime ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , INDEX ) , TIME_STRUCTURE ) ; //< 3> //< 4> if ( TIME_STRUCTURE.day_of_week > 0 //< 5> && TIME_STRUCTURE.day_of_week < 6 ) //< 6> return iHigh ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , INDEX ) //< 7> - iLow ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , INDEX ) ; //< 8> else //< 9> return NULL ; } //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS DAILY RANGE INDICATOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 5 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int DRAW_LABEL ( double SUM , int COUNTER ) { //< 1> //< 2> double RANGE_0 = iHigh ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) //< 3> - iLow ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) ; //< 4> string TEXT = //< 5> "ADR= " + DoubleToString ( SUM / COUNTER / POINT , 1 ) //< 6> + " (" + IntegerToString ( COUNTER ) + " DAYS)" //< 7> + " TODAY= " + DoubleToString ( RANGE_0 / POINT , 1 ) //< 8> + " VOLUME= " + IntegerToString ( iVolume ( SYMBOL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) ) ; //< 9> //<10> ObjectSetString ( CHART , LABEL_NAME , OBJPROP_TEXT , TEXT ) ; //<11> ChartRedraw ( CHART ) ; //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> return true ; } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-01 01:17 // /******************************************************************************/
Files:
Hi guys,
how are you? i'm switching to MT5 and i need to have those 2 indicators i'm actually using on MT4.
There is someone so kind to create it for me or at least convert them?
Let me know and have a nice day.
ciao
Sam
