Why one of my computer can not access MT5

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Hello everyone, give me a help

I have two computer in my house, one is laptop, another one is desktop, both connect to a same router, then connect to Fiber Optics broadband, recently, my laptop cannot connect MT5, always show server unavailable, even I uninstall and reinstall, it cannot get an available server, but my desktop is work properly, who can point the issue, how can I manage in laptop.

Many thanks

John

sever

 
DollarCrush:

Hello everyone, give me a help

I have two computer in my house, one is laptop, another one is desktop, both connect to a same router, then connect to Fiber Optics broadband, recently, my laptop cannot connect MT5, always show server unavailable, even I uninstall and reinstall, it cannot get an available server, but my desktop is work properly, who can point the issue, how can I manage in laptop.

Many thanks

John

Check   Tools>Options>Server  and make sure you have Enable proxy server  not ticked . . .   unless you use a Proxy Server and then make sure the settings are correct.
 
  • Is it only MT5 that doesn't work on your laptop ?
  • Have you tried several brokers ?
  • Can you report what you see on the Journal tab (Terminal window) ?

And please don't double posts.

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