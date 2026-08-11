MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 3
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hi sergey ,
do you mean that there is no way to connect strategy tester with python ?
i'm trying to connect strategy tester with python but i didn't get useful things.
i'll be really appreciate you if guide me to do this.
hi sergey ,
do you mean that there is no way to connect strategy tester with python ?
i'm trying to connect strategy tester with python but i didn't get useful things.
i'll be really appreciate you if guide me to do this.
I am just providing the links and and the copies of some posts to make this thread to be alive.
hi,
i am getting the following error when trying to wait for the terminal:
Clearly, the terminal is up and running correctly. I have just launched it with the \portable argument.
Any idea of why this is happening?
thanks in advances!!
Hey guys, I would just like to point out a slight bug that I found in the MetaTrader5 package for Python3.
There is an error on the data received from the MT5CopyRatesFromPos function, as the "low" price always seem to be higher than all other prices.
Example:
I tried to validate the data with MT5 graphs and apparently, the MT5Rate "high" field is switched with the "low".If your method depend on these fields, be careful as they are presented backwards.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.10.20 11:29
Released an updated version of MetaTrader 5.0.7 for Python.
You can upgrade as follows:
Changes/fixes on the updated version -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.10.20 11:39
Transition from true / false results to detailed numeric codes.Improved standby modes for data availability from the terminal.
Hi Can we stream bid and ask volume out via python
MT5CopyTicksFrom this function can not perform this job thx
Hi Can we stream bid and ask volume out via python
MT5CopyTicksFrom this function can not perform this job thx
You might try and grab an XML datafeed directly to minimize delay's.You can also look around for one of the many API's and use JSON calls.
The announcement -
----------------
New MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 2245: DirectX functions for 3D visualization in MQL5 and symbol settings in Strategy Tester
MQL5: Fixed time operations in the MetaTrader module for Python integration. Now all output data use the time of the trading server to which the terminal is connected.
MetaEditor: Added ability to compile C/C++ and Python projects directly from MetaEditor. Now, multi-lingual projects can be managed using the built-in editor.
The library is not getting installed or even upgraded. The current version I am using is 5.0.4 and the latest is 5.0.8.
This is the log. What should I do?