What happened to my payments status?
We (moderators) can not help (because we are not moderating the money and the services).
You may ask to the service desk, or wait for the other users (who are having more experienced in this situation) will reply.
You may ask to the service desk, or wait for the other users (who are having more experienced in this situation) will reply.
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I wonder what happen to this..
Is the customer credit card was rejected? Or is there any other problem.
I've asked the administrator, but their answer is not helping at all (they told me to wait).
It's not like I need that money. It just, this make me afraid to release more product on MQL5 website.
What if suddenly they blocked all my money like this, after I made a lot of sale.
Can somebody clarify, why this thing happened.
Anybody? Moderator?