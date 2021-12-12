why there is no Market tab in the toolbox of my terminal?

I have purchased a product and want to install it in the MT5 terminal. However, in my terminal (ICM MT5) I could not find the Market tab  in the toolbox. How can I install the product in this case?

Thanks for the help.

Top right bottom, it's written "Market", click there.



 

To use products you already purchased, open the navigator:


It'll be listed on the Market group:


