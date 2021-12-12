why there is no Market tab in the toolbox of my terminal?
I have purchased a product and want to install it in the MT5 terminal. However, in my terminal (ICM MT5) I could not find the Market tab in the toolbox. How can I install the product in this case?
Thanks for the help.