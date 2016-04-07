MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I deposited some money on account to use buyable agent resources, but i can't find how.
I only able to use mql5 networks free resources.
How can i pay for additional resources?
At the moment all agents from MQL5 Cloud Network are free. You have to set your login and password for your account in MQL5.community - MetaTrader 5 Help → Client Terminal Settings → MQL5.community:
MQL5.community
This tab allows keeping details of an MQL5.community account of the user. This account is used for working with the MQL5 Market — the store of MQL5 applications. If account information is not specified, then each time you try to purchase/download an application, you will have to manually specify it.
The tab contains the following fields:
The password is kept on the hard drive in an encrypted form.
when doing optimization with EURCHF, core 1 is frozen: download USDCHF 97.0%, what's problem?
Hi, I'm big fan of the idea for the cloud network! It reduces optimization time significantly. Very good work!
We know it is just starting and some problems are to occur..
I report here the common errors i got during testing:
also some time i got: "can not load expert" error but i do not have log for it now.
Please, MQ explain the nature of this errors. Why "no history" occur when common synchronization is completed? Also what this means exactly? That the remote PC did not had the complete history for the selected pair? I noticed that in this case the results are not added to the results table. Are they retested again or skipped? Since genetic optimization is used, which direction will the GA take for the next pass?It may exactly be, that this error pass was the better one. The same for "critical runtime error". I think it that case the results are marked in red in the table and skiped, right?
I'm asking all this questions because of the main question: How can the results tested with errors be trusted?Since it is optimization one can not see the quality of the history and decide. Basically i got 100 of those errors from 10000 passes so it is acceptable but i want to know what they exactly mean and how are they related to the results. I hope this explanation will be useful for all since no related topics can be found on the forum.
The second issue i noticed is that some times the XML result files contain this error:
Here the number is to large apparently and further work with the data in excel is impossible because excel refuses to open the file. I think those numbers are to the above errors related. I suppose it no time to count errors and occurrences. It will be fine if MQ investigate this issue and at least make so that on error the record in the file is written without mess.
For those who need a workaround this problem my way is: Open the XML via notepad and replace the above lines with empty string. It works! Also those are error results, so no fear you will lose something important.
Good Day
....
An important feature of the operation of agents in the MQL5 Network mode is that they can go through any proxies and firewalls, since they will create outbound connections via SSL protocol to geographically distributed CDN servers of task manager.
I followed your description for adding agents to the cloud and I started two agents on my machine (behind firewall and proxy). They are running fine locally, but I cannot see the jobs coming from outside, or that they are listed in my Profile|Agents list on MQL5.community pages.
What could be wrong?
Thanks.
I followed your description for adding agents to the cloud and I started two agents on my machine (behind firewall and proxy). They are running fine locally, but I cannot see the jobs coming from outside, or that they are listed in my Profile|Agents list on MQL5.community pages.
Did you specified login and password for MQL5.commnuity in the client terminal? See https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings and https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/settings
Did you specified login and password for MQL5.commnuity in the client terminal? See https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings and https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/settings
Yes. I did that.
Did you specified login and password for MQL5.commnuity in the client terminal? See https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/settings and https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/settings
Agents are started as a service with following command:
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metatester.exe" /run /address:0.0.0.0:2000 /password:MetaTester
The part "/address: 0.0.0.0:2000" is worrying me. Is this normal way of starting the agent?
Agents are started as a service with following command:
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metatester.exe" /run /address:0.0.0.0:2000 /password:MetaTester
The part "/address: 0.0.0.0:2000" is worrying me. Is this normal way of starting the agent?
Yeah that just means it uses your local IP what ever it is. Mine work and they also shwo this.
Yeah that just means it uses your local IP what ever it is. Mine work and they also shwo this.
After rebooting the machine - agent process started to use CPU, but without any trace of that (nothing in log files, 0-es in Strategy Tester Agent Manager, no agents listed in "profile" page). They are certainly calculating (Resource Montitor says so...), but no information or any trace that anything has been done. The community account and password are specified correctly. I also opened a new account, but also this accounts plays dead.
No test runs performed to calculate PR.
I used some cloud power myself, and that got accounted in my profile accounting - meaning that account info in MT5 is correctly specified.
What else could be wrong...?