MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 2
1. What EA need supercomputer?
2. If supercomputer is available, I don't think is cheap or it may not cost effective!!!!!
How do we get set up to start selling resources in support of the Cloud Network? What fee can we expect to collect?
log:
2011.04.21 11:39:37 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connect closed
2011.04.21 11:39:37 Tester tester agent MQL5 Cloud Cyprus cannot connect
2011.04.21 11:39:34 MQL5 Cloud USA connect closed
2011.04.21 11:39:34 Tester tester agent MQL5 Cloud USA cannot connect
2011.04.21 11:39:34 MQL5 Cloud Europe connect closed
2011.04.21 11:39:34 Tester tester agent MQL5 Cloud Europe cannot connect
2011.04.21 11:39:33 MQL5 Cloud Singapore connect closed
2011.04.21 11:39:33 Tester tester agent MQL5 Cloud Singapore cannot connect
2011.04.21 11:39:33 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong connect closed
2011.04.21 11:39:33 Tester tester agent MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong cannot connect
2011.04.21 11:38:36 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus authorized (agent build 425)
2011.04.21 11:38:35 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connected
2011.04.21 11:38:34 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2011.04.21 11:38:33 Core 1 authorized (agent build 430)
2011.04.21 11:38:33 MQL5 Cloud Europe authorized (agent build 425)
2011.04.21 11:38:33 Core 1 connected
2011.04.21 11:38:33 MQL5 Cloud USA authorized (agent build 425)
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Singapore authorized (agent build 425)
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Europe connected
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud USA connected
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong authorized (agent build 425)
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Singapore connected
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong connected
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud USA connecting to 2.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Singapore connecting to 5.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong connecting to 4.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Europe connecting to 1.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.04.21 11:38:32 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus connecting to 3.agents.mql5.com:443
2011.04.21 11:38:32 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
LN 0 Tester 04:10:07 Experts\2011singleComp.ex5 on EURUSD,H12 from 2011.03.01 00:00 to 2011.04.20 00:00
JI 0 Tester 04:10:07 complete optimization started
LS 0 Tester 04:10:07 EURUSD: history preliminary downloading started
DD 0 Tester 04:10:07 EURUSD: history preliminary downloading completed
DQ 0 Tester 04:10:07 initial task pack size is 512
QI 0 Core 2 04:10:08 agent process started
ER 0 Core 2 04:10:08 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
RL 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:10:08 connecting to 3.agents.mql5.com:443
PS 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:10:08 connecting to 1.agents.mql5.com:443
LK 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:10:08 connecting to 4.agents.mql5.com:443
DO 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:10:08 connecting to 5.agents.mql5.com:443
NG 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:10:08 connecting to 2.agents.mql5.com:443
QS 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:10:08 connected
DG 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:10:08 connected
PJ 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:10:08 connected
QM 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:10:08 connected
NI 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:10:08 connected
JH 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:10:08 authorized (agent build 425)
EO 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:10:08 authorized (agent build 425)
QH 0 Core 2 04:10:08 connected
RR 0 Core 2 04:10:08 authorized (agent build 430)
II 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:10:08 authorized (agent build 425)
DD 0 Core 2 04:10:08 common synchronization completed
GN 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:10:09 authorized (agent build 425)
RI 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:10:09 authorized (agent build 425)
EL 2 Tester 04:11:09 tester agent MQL5 Cloud Cyprus cannot connect
MK 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:11:09 connect closed
ON 2 Tester 04:11:09 tester agent MQL5 Cloud Europe cannot connect
GJ 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:11:09 connect closed
NP 2 Tester 04:11:09 tester agent MQL5 Cloud USA cannot connect
LG 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:11:09 connect closed
NS 2 Tester 04:11:10 tester agent MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong cannot connect
PG 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:11:10 connect closed
QL 2 Tester 04:11:10 tester agent MQL5 Cloud Singapore cannot connect
CK 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:11:10 connect closed
CL 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:11:26 connecting to 2.agents.mql5.com:443
PH 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:11:26 connected
KK 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:11:26 authorized (agent build 425)
FQ 0 Core 3 04:12:08 agent process started
QI 0 Core 3 04:12:08 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
QS 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:12:09 connecting to 3.agents.mql5.com:443
CJ 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:12:09 connecting to 1.agents.mql5.com:443
CO 0 Core 3 04:12:09 connected
DM 0 Core 3 04:12:09 authorized (agent build 430)
EK 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:12:09 connected
QN 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:12:09 connected
RL 0 Core 3 04:12:09 common synchronization completed
DG 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:12:09 authorized (agent build 425)
NL 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:12:09 authorized (agent build 425)
KG 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:12:10 connecting to 4.agents.mql5.com:443
CS 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:12:10 connecting to 5.agents.mql5.com:443
RI 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:12:10 connected
ML 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:12:10 connected
JI 0 Core 3 04:12:10 EURUSD: history for 2011 year synchronized
QM 0 Core 3 04:12:10 EURUSD: history synchronization completed [65 Kb]
CD 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:12:10 authorized (agent build 425)
RS 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:12:10 authorized (agent build 425)
EH 2 Tester 04:12:27 tester agent MQL5 Cloud USA cannot connect
OO 0 MQL5 Cloud USA 04:12:27 connect closed
LD 0 Core 3 04:12:45 connect closed
EI 0 Tester 04:12:56 optimization finished, total passes 19
PO 0 Tester 04:12:56 optimization passed in 2 minutes 49 seconds
EH 0 Core 2 04:12:56 connect closed
RO 0 MQL5 Cloud Cyprus 04:12:56 connect closed
LE 0 MQL5 Cloud Europe 04:12:56 connect closed
EJ 0 MQL5 Cloud Hong Kong 04:12:56 connect closed
HO 0 MQL5 Cloud Singapore 04:12:56 connect closed
Is there any further news regarding this feature.... eg how to connect, fees. is it ready now.
Thanks
I have a PC running 2 free agents.
I've forwarded the proper ports. I have 'allow public use of agents' selected. I did NOT select 'sell computer resources through a MQL5...' because I wanted them to be free. On one agent, I set the password as default 'MetaTester' and the other is blank. (I'm not sure which it needs to be)
They're not getting used. On my other pc, I have the client set to use cloud agents, but it appears to only be using local ones. (I set up my MQL community details in the options as well.)
It appears I can't use cloud clients OR even provide myself as one...?
how do you do this?
All of this is really exciting, but MT5 developers, why are you paying so much attention to improvements that are basically useless without basic functionalities such as history import and spread changing?
How are we supposed to backtest strategies if we cannot change the dataset to a more reliable one. How can we backtest strategies if we cannot change the spread for each pair ?
Not making a lot of sense to me at all
All of this is really exciting, but MT5 developers, why are you paying so much attention to improvements that are basically useless without basic functionalities such as history import and spread changing?
How are we supposed to backtest strategies if we cannot change the dataset to a more reliable one. How can we backtest strategies if we cannot change the spread for each pair ?
MetaTrader 5 client terminal is working only with own servers and their data. All detailed history (and M1 spreads) provided by trading server. No need to change chart history.
You can control quality of historical data from 'Results' page: