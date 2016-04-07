MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 8
Sure, if you apply for optimization to MQL5 Cloud Network it uses your account data. Read the article Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network thoroughly, please:
Also this one can be useful - The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
Thank you for your answer. I read all recommended material. I understand now that cloud uses data downloaded from in my terminal. Thus, my broker (real account data) as well as MetaQuotes data where my brokers data are missing. Thats really cool.
Now, what I need to know is how to limit the tester to use only data from my broker and exclude MetaQuotes data.
MT4 uses data from my real account. Those data are limited in history (e.g. 14 days of minute graph). If I need more data, I download it in History center. However, those data are not from my broker but from MetaQuotes, thus can differ slightly in nature from the data which were offered by my broker at my real account in past. This is not very positive but I knew there is this danger and took track of which data are which.
Well, MT5 downloads the data automaticaly. How do I recognize where data from my broker ends and data from MetaQuotes starts. More specificaly, which bar of data in my terminal is originated from my real account and which from MetaQuotes.
Other question: Understandingly, DLLs are not allowed on computers of other users. Is using of DLL allowed if I test strategy only at my own agents on other computers?
Thank you
stringo, any plan to make adjustable spread function for testing?
MT4 has "Spread Changer" software, so we can test 0 or even minus spread,
but since MT5 doesn't allow us to touch any history data, or no symbols.sel file,
we have to wait for you to do it.
When we wanna test for past 10 years with your history, fixed 5pips before 2004 is too much, ain't it?
I have Intel "Core i3-2100 @ 3.10GHz, 3487MB" system here so do any one let me know how many agents I can install at a time in my Agent Manager.
1 agent per 1 core of your processor
When you run the MetaTester it will automatically show you the recommended number of agents.
Why do you think that getting great internet you will be able to get more work done by just increasing agents per core?
