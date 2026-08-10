Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 4

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Carl Schreiber:

Be patient!

There is actual an issue - but they are working on it!

Be patient.

How long ?already 7 days seems

 

Please don't keep posting the same thing over and over.

This is a forum, we are not Metaquotes, there is nothing that we can do.

It has already been stated that Metaquotes are aware and are working on it.

I know that it is frustrating as I am in the same situation.

The only people that can do anything are the Metaquotes Administration.

 
Don't forget it is a two folded problem and I doubt that MetaQuotes has caused te problem, but Paypal?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Don't forget it is a two folded problem and I doubt that MetaQuotes has caused te problem, but Paypal?

Interesting thought. I think in general mql5.com website itself has some flaws in security (or protection) algorithm.

Here is different problem but still related problem to security issues.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320402

Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
  • 2019.08.19
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Anybody have this issue before...
 
Young Ho Seo:

Interesting thought. I think in general mql5.com website itself has some flaws in security (or protection) algorithm.

Here is different problem but still related problem to security issues.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320402


In contrary - I think!

Due to the fact that the transfer with/to Paypal has an issue the payments were blocked and NOT transferred to nowhere. So the MetaQuotes system has act correctly and saved the money the clients.

So far no one has lost his money - we just have to be patient or we can choose one of the other ways.

And even the blocking of the funds disappeared as as long as this issue with/at Paypal exists the link is deactivated.

I think it absolutely a proper way to deal with it.

 
Please find below the reply (reply of admin and official reply of MQ).
Make sure that you are having same issue - seems - they are fixing the following issue now: mql5 webpage is stucked when you are pressing to withdraw to paypal for example.
  • If you have the other issue (funds are frozen/locked for example) - write to the service desk please.
  • if you have similar issue - wait to be fixed (today or tomorrow for example).

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Communicate with developers through Servicedesk!

    Rashid Umarov , 2019.08.08 12:42

    We reproduced it and will figure it out

    thank you for the information

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Communicate with developers through Servicedesk!

    MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08 13:54

    The operation was canceled. We figured it out, and please - do not withdraw once again now.


     

    PAYPAL

    My thread asking for OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT / EXPLAINATION got deleted.
    Why is PAYPAL disabled ? 

    - NOT ABOUT FUNDS LOCKED

    - NO LIMITED FINANCIAL ISSUES

    As I thankful member who earned hard money for doing some freelance job, supporting other members on this site, a little formal explaination about this issue will calm down many members, including me.

    Thank you.


     
    Carl Schreiber:

    In contrary - I think!

    Due to the fact that the transfer with/to Paypal has an issue the payments were blocked and NOT transferred to nowhere. So the MetaQuotes system has act correctly and saved the money the clients.

    So far no one has lost his money - we just have to be patient or we can choose one of the other ways.

    And even the blocking of the funds disappeared as as long as this issue with/at Paypal exists the link is deactivated.

    I think it absolutely a proper way to deal with it.

    That is good point and probably it is related to fail safe feature in the system.

    At the same time, recovery process seems to be there but not as comprehesive as to be protective on paricular scenarios.

    For an eaxmple, before this issues, they had another hickup on withdrawal issues and fixed less than 1 week.

    However, this one seems takes longer.

     

    I think I need to remind myself about this too ....
    thus... let's hope for the best ... 

    3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. 
You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, 
whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, 
that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. 
You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods 
in its sole discretion and without notice to You.
    [Deleted]  
    Guys, the blocked amount has been released for me but still have a problem with PayPal.  But now at least it is better than nothing !!! 
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