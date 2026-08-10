Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 4
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Be patient!
There is actual an issue - but they are working on it!
Be patient.
How long ?already 7 days seems
Please don't keep posting the same thing over and over.
This is a forum, we are not Metaquotes, there is nothing that we can do.
It has already been stated that Metaquotes are aware and are working on it.
I know that it is frustrating as I am in the same situation.
The only people that can do anything are the Metaquotes Administration.
Don't forget it is a two folded problem and I doubt that MetaQuotes has caused te problem, but Paypal?
Interesting thought. I think in general mql5.com website itself has some flaws in security (or protection) algorithm.
Here is different problem but still related problem to security issues.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320402
Interesting thought. I think in general mql5.com website itself has some flaws in security (or protection) algorithm.
Here is different problem but still related problem to security issues.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320402
In contrary - I think!
Due to the fact that the transfer with/to Paypal has an issue the payments were blocked and NOT transferred to nowhere. So the MetaQuotes system has act correctly and saved the money the clients.
So far no one has lost his money - we just have to be patient or we can choose one of the other ways.
And even the blocking of the funds disappeared as as long as this issue with/at Paypal exists the link is deactivated.
I think it absolutely a proper way to deal with it.
Make sure that you are having same issue - seems - they are fixing the following issue now: mql5 webpage is stucked when you are pressing to withdraw to paypal for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Communicate with developers through Servicedesk!
Rashid Umarov , 2019.08.08 12:42
We reproduced it and will figure it out
thank you for the information
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Communicate with developers through Servicedesk!
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.08 13:54
The operation was canceled. We figured it out, and please - do not withdraw once again now.
My thread asking for OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT / EXPLAINATION got deleted.
Why is PAYPAL disabled ?
- NOT ABOUT FUNDS LOCKED
- NO LIMITED FINANCIAL ISSUES
As I thankful member who earned hard money for doing some freelance job, supporting other members on this site, a little formal explaination about this issue will calm down many members, including me.
Thank you.
In contrary - I think!
Due to the fact that the transfer with/to Paypal has an issue the payments were blocked and NOT transferred to nowhere. So the MetaQuotes system has act correctly and saved the money the clients.
So far no one has lost his money - we just have to be patient or we can choose one of the other ways.
And even the blocking of the funds disappeared as as long as this issue with/at Paypal exists the link is deactivated.
I think it absolutely a proper way to deal with it.
That is good point and probably it is related to fail safe feature in the system.
At the same time, recovery process seems to be there but not as comprehesive as to be protective on paricular scenarios.
For an eaxmple, before this issues, they had another hickup on withdrawal issues and fixed less than 1 week.
However, this one seems takes longer.
I think I need to remind myself about this too ....
thus... let's hope for the best ...
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