Freelance cancellation, money not returned

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Hi members,

 

I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.


Thanks 

 
priceactiontrader:

Hi members,

 

I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.


Thanks 

Ask the service desk..
 
 
priceactiontrader:

Hi members,

 

I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.


Thanks 

You can not withdraw these funds

You can re-open or open new job  

 
Waseem Raza:

You can not withdraw these funds

You can re-open or open new job  

I know, because i am not a seller. My complaint is that the funds have not been returned to the account.
 
priceactiontrader:
I know, because i am not a seller. My complaint is that the funds have not been returned to the account.

Go to discussion of job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/56556

then click arbitration.

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Money manager EA
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Money manager EA
  • www.mql5.com
Looking for programmer to code a money manager EA. The specification attached in PDF. I have also attached a code from the Marketplace from a very high quality programmer. This is the level of programming expected. Hopefully this request is not too complicated to implement. Feel free to inbox me with queries or apply for the job. Thanks
 
Where is the arbitration button?

Nguyen Nga:

Go to discussion of job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/56556

then click arbitration.
 

there has been no refund...
 

Check your Payments stats.

There is always a delay in transactions.

 

Nothing, Dollar amount is still locked, Cancellation was lodged on the  06/02/2017

I will recheck again tomorrow as per your suggestion.

Marco vd Heijden:

Check your balance stats.

There is always a delay in transactions.

 
Well it's 7 Days so that would be the 13th of Feb...
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