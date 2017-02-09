Freelance cancellation, money not returned
Hi members,
I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.
Thanks
Hi members,
I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.
Thanks
You can not withdraw these funds
You can re-open or open new job
You can not withdraw these funds
You can re-open or open new job
I know, because i am not a seller. My complaint is that the funds have not been returned to the account.
Go to discussion of job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/56556
then click arbitration.
- www.mql5.com
Nothing, Dollar amount is still locked, Cancellation was lodged on the 06/02/2017
I will recheck again tomorrow as per your suggestion.
Check your balance stats.
There is always a delay in transactions.
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Hi members,
I was wondering what you do when the developer canceled a freelance job and will not respond to the mediator request?
The job was found in my favor and the money is still locked in my account. I would like to re-assign the job again on freelance.
Thanks