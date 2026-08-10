Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 3
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I do not have this information .. but please - make sure that you are having same, means: mql5 webpage is stucked when you are trying to withdraw.
because any other issue related to financial situation is for the service desk for example.
I will inform here by post if/when I get some more information.
It is now impossible to contact the service desk about problems with withdraws. Starting to look like will not be able to access our money at all.
No problem to access service desk at all
They have clearly stated that they are aware of the problem and that they are working on a solution.
Paypal is becoming paranoid lately forced by european regulation to further spy on its clients. I hope they add other payment methods such as Goldmoney for instance, or bank transfer.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Mladen Rakic, 2019.08.22 15:39
No problem to access service desk at all
They have clearly stated that they are aware of the problem and that they are working on a solution.
Is it just technical issue or process issue with paypal?
It would be great if someone send some info to us. There are no news for a long time.
IT would be good, but we in the forum have no information and there is nothing that we can do.