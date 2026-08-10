Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 3

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Sergey Golubev:

I do not have this information .. but please - make sure that you are having same, means: mql5 webpage is stucked when you are trying to withdraw.
because any other issue related to financial situation is for the service desk for example.

I will inform here by post if/when I get some more information.

Thank you Sergey !
 
Same for me, PAYPAL is disabled, and EPAYMENTS doesn´t allow registrations from my country and  I also do not know how to withdraw funds from WEBMONEY to my bank account becasue operator doesn´t allow withdraw to my credit MASTER CARD. OMG .  I am thinking in not to follow making jobs in this web. What a shame!!!.  Should be to have more like SKRILL...
 

It is now impossible to contact the service desk about problems with withdraws. Starting to look like will not be able to access our money at all.


 

No problem to access service desk at all


They have clearly stated that they are aware of the problem and that they are working on a solution.

 
Paypal is becoming paranoid lately forced by european regulation to further spy on its clients. I hope they add other payment methods such as Goldmoney for instance, or bank transfer.
 
Arturo Lopez Perez:
Paypal is becoming paranoid lately forced by european regulation to further spy on its clients. I hope they add other payment methods such as Goldmoney for instance, or bank transfer.

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Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".

Mladen Rakic, 2019.08.22 15:39

No problem to access service desk at all


They have clearly stated that they are aware of the problem and that they are working on a solution.


 
Is it just technical issue or process issue with paypal? 
 
Joel Protusada:
Is it just technical issue or process issue with paypal? 
It would be great if someone send some info to us. There are no news for a long time.
 
Eklon Eleuterio:
It would be great if someone send some info to us. There are no news for a long time.

IT would be good, but we in the forum have no information and there is nothing that we can do.

 
Who among you have tried epayments or webmoney? Did you have the same issue?
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