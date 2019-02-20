MT5 CTrade - PositionOpen issue
struct MqlTradeRequest { ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS action; // Trade operation type ulong magic; // Expert Advisor ID (magic number) ulong order; // Order ticket string symbol; // Trade symbol double volume; // Requested volume for a deal in lots double price; // Price double stoplimit; // StopLimit level of the order double sl; // Stop Loss level of the order double tp; // Take Profit level of the order ulong deviation; // Maximal possible deviation from the requested price ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Order type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling; // Order execution type ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time; // Order expiration type datetime expiration; // Order expiration time (for the orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type) string comment; // Order comment ulong position; // Position ticket ulong position_by; // The ticket of an opposite position };
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
So it's not possible with CTrade, only possible with Trade Request Structure. I should say I cannot manage to use the Trade Request Structure, too complicated.
Thanks anyway.
Regards.
If you scroll down there are some examples.
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Opening Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request MqlTradeRequest request={0}; MqlTradeResult result={0}; //--- parameters of request request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // order type request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order //--- send the request if(!OrderSend(request,result)) PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code //--- information about the operation PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So you can modify these by changing and adding those fields in my previous post.
If you want you can also look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradeorderopen
bool OrderOpen( const string symbol, // symbol ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, // order type double volume, // order volume double limit_price, // StopLimit price double price, // execution price double sl, // Stop Loss price double tp, // Take Profit price ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, // type by expiration datetime expiration, // expiration const string comment="" // comment )
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Hi again,
I'm planning to run this code on live tomorrow, a sell limit far away form ask for testing. Two questions:
1-) I'm confused to use request.type_time or request.experation. I guess for a specific date and time I should use experation.
2-) I'm not sure if I put the experiation date to request.experiation, do you think it will work?
Thanks.
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 int OnInit() { MqlTradeRequest request={0}; MqlTradeResult result={0}; //--- parameters of request request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // type of trade operation request.symbol = Symbol(); // symbol request.volume = 1; // volume of 1 lot request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type request.price = 9.80; // price for opening request.deviation = 0.05; // allowed deviation from the price request.magic = EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_RETURN; datetime date1=D'2019.02.08'; MqlDateTime str1; TimeToStruct(date1,str1); //request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.expiration = StructToTime(str1); //--- send the request if(!OrderSend(request,result)) PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code //--- information about the operation PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER
Identifier
Description
Type
ORDER_TICKET
Order ticket. Unique number assigned to each order
long
ORDER_TIME_SETUP
Order setup time
datetime
ORDER_TYPE
Order type
ORDER_STATE
Order state
ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION
Order expiration time
datetime
ORDER_TIME_DONE
Order execution or cancellation time
datetime
ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC
The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
long
ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC
Order execution/cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
long
ORDER_TYPE_FILLING
Order filling type
ORDER_TYPE_TIME
Order lifetime
ORDER_MAGIC
ID of an Expert Advisor that has placed the order (designed to ensure that each Expert Advisor places its own unique number)
long
ORDER_REASON
The reason or source for placing an order
ORDER_POSITION_ID
Position identifier that is set to an order as soon as it is executed. Each executed order results in a dealthat opens or modifies an already existing position. The identifier of exactly this position is set to the executed order at this moment.
long
ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID
Identifier of an opposite position used for closing by order ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY
long
The order validity period can be set in the type_time field of the special structure MqlTradeRequest when sending a trade request using the OrderSend() function. Values of the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME enumeration are allowed. To obtain the value of this property use the function OrderGetInteger() or HistoryOrderGetInteger() with the ORDER_TYPE_TIME modifier.
Identifier
Description
ORDER_TIME_GTC
Good till cancel order
ORDER_TIME_DAY
Good till current trade day order
ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED
Good till expired order
ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY
The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day. If this time is outside a trading session, the order expires in the nearest trading time.
You can do it.
Unfortunaletly the code did not succed. It gives order send error 4756 and return code is 10022.
|
10022
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_EXPIRATION
I've disabled request.expiration (to test without expire time) but still I got the same error. According to the link below, I should be able to place an limit order (without expiration) but could not succeed.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
I could not undersand why I'm getting expiration error although I did not use it and as a next step what is the correct code for putting an expiration to a limit order? Could you please share an example code, I couln't find a correct one.
Thanks.
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The Docs specify that these two fields, date/time of expiration and expiration type are required, but then goes on showing examples without these fields.
#property description "Example of placing pending orders" #property script_show_inputs #define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME expiration_type=1; // order expiration time type input datetime expire=D'31.01.2019 00:00:01'; // order expiration YYYY.MM.DD HR:MN:SC //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request MqlTradeRequest request={0}; MqlTradeResult result={0}; //--- parameters to place a pending order request.action =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // type of trade operation request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot request.deviation=2; // allowed deviation from the price request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order request.type_time=expiration_type; // Expiration time type of the order request.expiration=expire; // Expiration of the order int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points double price; // order triggering price double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places (precision) //--- checking the type of operation if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price } else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point; // price for opening request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price } else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price } else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; // order type price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-offset*point; // price for opening request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price } else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders"); // if not pending order is selected //--- send the request if(!OrderSend(request,result)) PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code //--- information about the operation PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is a script that you can compile (as a script) and i have added these fields.
You can specify some things in the input parameters and see how it works.
You can check the pending order properties in the same way as when you want to modify them by a left click and 'modify'.
Here is the time_type again:
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME
Identifier
Description
ORDER_TIME_GTC
Good till cancel order
ORDER_TIME_DAY
Good till current trade day order
ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED
Good till expired order
ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY
The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day. If this time is outside a trading session, the order expires in the nearest trading time.
It worked well with parameter ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY. The limit order is still open after market closed and it should expire on Monday, in the morning market session.
Thanks again.
Regards.
It worked well with parameter ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY. The limit order is still open after market closed and it should expire on Monday, in the morning market session.
Thanks again.
Regards.
Hi AED,
Some people like to make things a lot more difficult than they need to be. The problem with your original code was that you were using the wrong methods. You should have been using CTrade::BuyLimit and CTrade::SellLimit instead. If I were you I wouldn't muck about with the low-level functions as others suggest and instead use the standard library classes as they were intended to be used. Here is a working example you can run on history data with the debugger.
#include <trade/trade.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnTick() { if (OrdersTotal() <= 0) { CTrade trade; CSymbolInfo s; s.Name(_Symbol); s.RefreshRates(); bool opened = trade.BuyLimit( 0.1, s.Bid() - 1000 * s.Point(), NULL, 0.0, 0.0, ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, TimeCurrent() + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_H1), "Limit order expire test" ); } }
Docs: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradebuylimit
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Hi,
I'm willing to put Sell Limit / Buy Limit with specified date on Exchange. I can do by the terminal manually but PositionOpen does not accept entering time.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradepositionopen
Only OrderOpen accepts entering time but it'll not be a position. It will be an "order" to be triggered by a price. It requires two prices as StopLimit price and execution price.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradeorderopen
I want to put a"postion" on exchange as limit with a specified end date.
Any way to overcome this?
Thanks.