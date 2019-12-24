Guys, is it polite to say "share your algorithm with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent"? - page 6
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You have to define "profitable" from a quant's perspective.
What do you mean by profitable algo? that makes 30000% per year? or 30% per year?
Even I have developed a few systems that has genuine 60% winrate at 1:1 risk/reward. Its not like that profitable & consistent algos don't exit.
But its true, nobody will share an edge, because it takes giant-amount of time , effort & coding & research to find the edge
You have to define "profitable" from a quant's perspective.
What do you mean by profitable algo? that makes 30000% per year? or 30% per year?
Even I have developed a few systems that has genuine 60% winrate at 1:1 risk/reward. Its not like that profitable & consistent algos don't exit.
But its true, nobody will share an edge, because it takes giant-amount of time , effort & coding & research to find the edge
First, even if you have a good system and earning from it, you can help to slow climate change and poverty just a very tiny bit but you can not stop it.
Second, even if one has a profitable system, he will not give it to you for free.
Third, you should design/make your own profitable system. It is possible for anyone to make one but the struggle is huge. In your first 5 years, you will think that there's no way that you can design your own trading plan. If you keep trying in your next five years you can possibly design a good trading plan but you will think that it is not possible to make it to an EA. If you keep trying the next five years you will start to lose hope because you are still struggling to make one and think that it's impossible and no one has done it yet. Beyond that period and within the next five years you have learned a lot already. You may possibly design and make your fully functional winning EA. I hope you get the point. :)
First, even if you have a good system and earning from it, you can help to slow climate change and poverty just a very tiny bit but you can not stop it.
Second, even if one has a profitable system, he will not give it to you for free.
Third, you should design/make your own profitable system. It is possible for anyone to make one but the struggle is huge. In your first 5 years, you will think that there's no way that you can design your own trading plan. If you keep trying in your next five years you can possibly design a good trading plan but you will think that it is not possible to make it to an EA. If you keep trying the next five years you will start to lose hope because you are still struggling to make one and think that it's impossible and no one has done it yet. Beyond that period and within the next five years you have learned a lot already. You may possibly design and make your fully functional winning EA. I hope you get the point. :)
Without sharing the algo itself, you could open a free signal but you won't reach the poorest part of the society.
If you wanna keep control & filter beneficiaries, it's still possible to offer money directly.
Avarice is so insane.
In Forex, sharing an algorithm is a bad idea... Most of the times.
Finally it's subjective to each one, what can be shared what shouldn't be shared.
Can you imagine how the world would be if Coca Cola has shared its formula ?
Can you imagine how the world would be if you were unable to find some cheesecake free recipes on google ?
Finally it's subjective to each one, what can be shared what shouldn't be shared.
Can you imagine how the world would be if Coca Cola has shared its formula ?
Can you imagine how the world would be if you were unable to find some cheesecake free recipes on google ?
Looks like its back to fundraising, @Felipe Ponce Aragon
Maybe you can help the world in some other way, like inventing some super efficient energy generation mechanism.
So that all gasoline powered engines can be replaced with clean electron motors.
I hate the smell of those exhaust fumes on my daily morning walk... yuck.
That is really silently killing us all with every breath we take.
Looks like its back to fundraising, @Felipe Ponce Aragon
Maybe you can help the world in some other way, like inventing some super efficient energy generation mechanism.
So that all gasoline powered engines can be replaced with clean electron motors.
I hate the smell of those exhaust fumes on my daily morning walk... yuck.
That is really silently killing us all with every breath we take.