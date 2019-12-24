Guys, is it polite to say "share your algorithm with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent"? - page 6

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[Deleted]  

You have to define "profitable" from a quant's perspective.

What do you mean by profitable algo? that makes 30000% per year? or 30% per year?

Even I have developed a few systems that has genuine 60% winrate at 1:1 risk/reward. Its not like that profitable & consistent algos don't exit.


But its true, nobody will share an edge, because it takes giant-amount of time , effort & coding & research to find the edge

[Deleted]  
Tusher Ahmed:

You have to define "profitable" from a quant's perspective.

What do you mean by profitable algo? that makes 30000% per year? or 30% per year?

Even I have developed a few systems that has genuine 60% winrate at 1:1 risk/reward. Its not like that profitable & consistent algos don't exit.


But its true, nobody will share an edge, because it takes giant-amount of time , effort & coding & research to find the edge

Since I believe a world catastrophe is upon us, I would define profitable as 30000% a year, maybe more. 

If we don't talk about climate change, 30% is very good anyway.
 

First, even if you have a good system and earning from it, you can help to slow climate change and poverty just a very tiny bit but you can not stop it.

Second, even if one has a profitable system, he will not give it to you for free.

Third, you should design/make your own profitable system. It is possible for anyone to make one but the struggle is huge. In your first 5 years, you will think that there's no way that you can design your own trading plan. If you keep trying in your next five years you can possibly design a good trading plan but you will think that it is not possible to make it to an EA. If you keep trying the next five years you will start to lose hope because you are still struggling to make one and think that it's impossible and no one has done it yet. Beyond that period and within the next five years you have learned a lot already. You may possibly design and make your fully functional winning EA. I hope you get the point. :)   

[Deleted]  
Joel Protusada:

First, even if you have a good system and earning from it, you can help to slow climate change and poverty just a very tiny bit but you can not stop it.

Second, even if one has a profitable system, he will not give it to you for free.

Third, you should design/make your own profitable system. It is possible for anyone to make one but the struggle is huge. In your first 5 years, you will think that there's no way that you can design your own trading plan. If you keep trying in your next five years you can possibly design a good trading plan but you will think that it is not possible to make it to an EA. If you keep trying the next five years you will start to lose hope because you are still struggling to make one and think that it's impossible and no one has done it yet. Beyond that period and within the next five years you have learned a lot already. You may possibly design and make your fully functional winning EA. I hope you get the point. :)   

"First, even if you have a good system and earning from it, you can help to slow climate change and poverty just a very tiny bit but you can not stop it."

I'm not the one saying it can be stopped. It's the UN's general Secretary in his official communication channels, as well as the Climate Change Intergovernmental Panel organized by UN with scientists from 185 countries. That's worldwide official information, not my opinion.

About all else: correct, thanks 
 

Without sharing the algo itself, you could open a free signal but you won't reach the poorest part of the society.

If you wanna keep control & filter beneficiaries, it's still possible to offer money directly.

Avarice is so insane. 

[Deleted]  
In Forex, sharing an algorithm is a bad idea... Most of the times.

All rule has a good exception that won't hurt anyone.
 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:
In Forex, sharing an algorithm is a bad idea... Most of the times.

All rule has a good exception that won't hurt anyone.

Finally it's subjective to each one, what can be shared what shouldn't be shared.

Can you imagine how the world would be if Coca Cola has shared its formula ? 

Can you imagine how the world would be if you were unable to find some cheesecake free recipes on google ? 

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

Finally it's subjective to each one, what can be shared what shouldn't be shared.

Can you imagine how the world would be if Coca Cola has shared its formula ? 

Can you imagine how the world would be if you were unable to find some cheesecake free recipes on google ? 

Absolutely agree with you.
 

Looks like its back to fundraising, @Felipe Ponce Aragon  

Maybe you can help the world in some other way, like inventing some super efficient energy generation mechanism.

So that all gasoline powered engines can be replaced with clean electron motors.

I hate the smell of those exhaust fumes on my daily morning walk... yuck.

That is really silently killing us all with every breath we take.

[Deleted]  
Marco vd Heijden:

Looks like its back to fundraising, @Felipe Ponce Aragon  

Maybe you can help the world in some other way, like inventing some super efficient energy generation mechanism.

So that all gasoline powered engines can be replaced with clean electron motors.

I hate the smell of those exhaust fumes on my daily morning walk... yuck.

That is really silently killing us all with every breath we take.

#1 No, not by me. If you check dates of the last messages, you'll see that I didn't talk yesterday, everyone else did it and I'm only replying.

#2 Gravity and void generation already exists, it just needs to be mass-produced. You know this is true because... You didn't know it exists, right? So yes, it needs to be massified.
Gravity and void is the method to produce electricity from nothing. No sun, wind, gas, carbon, nothing. It's the most efficient thing and it's a reality.

#3 Electric cars now have a problem: they're too expensive because batteries are too expensive (read the news, Tesla's Model 3 now has a demand problem). So the paint-type-by-layers battery has to mass-produced. Again, I know you didn't know it exists. It's very cheap and will solve the problem.

#4 And yes, it's sad that pollution is killing us slowly. But don't worry, climate change will kill us much faster so we won't be a problem for Earth, and the weather will eventually fix itself.
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