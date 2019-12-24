Guys, is it polite to say "share your algorithm with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent"? - page 9
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It's common to see people opening signals with not more than 100USD inviting at people to contribute to increase deposit & earning in exchange of the know-how.
That way, he starts with 100sgd, he gets subscribers, the more he gets subscribers the more he redeposits, the more he redeposits the more he increases what he invests & his returns. self sufficient business.
And because of that - everybody should provide their profitable algorithms/EAs to you right? For free, of course ... :)
So I can repeat -
What you are doing is illegal.
Yes illegal, no offense Sir, i am not telling that you don't care about poverty or climate change, unfortunately this kind of manipulation is familiar, people hiding behind morality, i guess the German philosopher Nietzsche was right when he said “Morality is just a fiction used by the herd of inferior human beings to hold back the few superior men.”
beside let's be realistic..
1-the shared prifitable EA would lose it's value, trading wouldn't work this way.
2-could you tell us how will you fight climate change?
...etc
Yes illegal, no offense Sir, i am not telling that you don't care about poverty or climate change, unfortunately this kind of manipulation is familiar, people hiding behind morality, i guess the German philosopher Nietzsche was right when he said “Morality is just a fiction used by the herd of inferior human beings to hold back the few superior men.”
beside let's be realistic..
1-the shared prifitable EA would lose it's value, trading wouldn't work this way.
2-could you tell us how will you fight climate change?
...etc
This thread is very old. Any "moral" issue about this question (because it's not an order "must give me" or begging "please, give me", it's a "let's see") has already been answered in the thread. I consider that I explained myself clearly and politely to Sergey, the person who made the comment that you pasted.
About the other questions:
#1 No. It depends on the EA. Some would work better, some would work worse. Only a person who has a truly profitable EA would know if it's better for his EA to be used by another person or not.
#2 2 ways: investing in sustainable energy and in sustainable energy development. Specifically, doing all I can to help develop "paint-like batteries" which have already been developed in experimental mode in India but are not ready for massive deployment. This would make sustainable energy much cheaper in the future, and would help create jobs. It would aid the elimination of any economic obstacle in sustainable energy.