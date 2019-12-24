Guys, is it polite to say "share your algorithm with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent"?

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[Deleted]  
Guys, is it polite to say "if you have a truly profitable algorithm please share it with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent problems in the world that are not getting fixed and are worst every year"?  Please help. I need to improve.
 
That is absolutely no problem to say what you asked, the thing is, is there a profitable algo??? I have yet to believe that, coz if there is, no one wants it to be shared, you got my point?
[Deleted]  
Got it. I know it's hard to find and no one wants to share.
 

Guess what, sharing their algo will just make their algo useless. Why?

Imagine if the algo send a signal "BUY" then everybody across the globe including market mover rush to open "BUY". 

Then you know  what will happen.

This is why, shared algo is a useless algo. But, it's okay to ask. Freedom of speech they say.

forex-comics

 

nice picture.

But the guy yelling Goodbye should have bought first,  then sold 10 minutes later.  There is your guaranteed algorithm.

[Deleted]  
Ahmad Zuhairdi Noh:

Guess what, sharing their algo will just make their algo useless. Why?

Imagine if the algo send a signal "BUY" then everybody across the globe including market mover rush to open "BUY". 

Then you know  what will happen.

This is why, shared algo is a useless algo. But, it's okay to ask. Freedom of speech they say.


Share with many: disaster, just like in your image.

Share with one, like me: perfection, algo works better, smooth, less poverty and climate change.
[Deleted]  

To share a nice algorithm with me would be a good idea 


; ) 

 

10 years ago，I asked for similar questions for a consistently profitable trading system or the method to build it or the book to read for building it. 

But nobody gives me a reply. the guy replied told me a wrong book which waste me about 2 years and when i follow the teaching in the book, it cost me more than 10,000$. take care and good luck to you.

[Deleted]  

It's so sad.


I understand that it's bad to share the algorithm with many…    but at least 1 or 2 should share theirs with me. I still naively and urgently hope so.


: (

 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:

It's so sad.


I understand that it's bad to share the algorithm with many…    but at least 1 or 2 should share theirs with me. I still naively and urgently hope so.


: (

I believe a buy and hold strategy will eventually outwit any automated approach. Just invest in ETFs or get a Berkshire Hathaway.
[Deleted]  
I know Berkshire makes long- term profits. But the reason why I'm asking for help is for actually helping the poor by creating jobs, that can only be done by explosive Forex trading

For myself I already have a job. I just can't remain in this world letting everything stay as it is.
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