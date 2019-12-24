Guys, is it polite to say "share your algorithm with me so I can fight poverty and climate change which are urgent"?
- New Members introduction
- Do you want to get your money back?
- Urgent need to change the server Login and signal which I subscribe!!
Guess what, sharing their algo will just make their algo useless. Why?
Imagine if the algo send a signal "BUY" then everybody across the globe including market mover rush to open "BUY".
Then you know what will happen.
This is why, shared algo is a useless algo. But, it's okay to ask. Freedom of speech they say.
nice picture.
But the guy yelling Goodbye should have bought first, then sold 10 minutes later. There is your guaranteed algorithm.
Guess what, sharing their algo will just make their algo useless. Why?
Imagine if the algo send a signal "BUY" then everybody across the globe including market mover rush to open "BUY".
Then you know what will happen.
This is why, shared algo is a useless algo. But, it's okay to ask. Freedom of speech they say.
To share a nice algorithm with me would be a good idea
; )
10 years ago，I asked for similar questions for a consistently profitable trading system or the method to build it or the book to read for building it.
But nobody gives me a reply. the guy replied told me a wrong book which waste me about 2 years and when i follow the teaching in the book, it cost me more than 10,000$. take care and good luck to you.
It's so sad.
I understand that it's bad to share the algorithm with many… but at least 1 or 2 should share theirs with me. I still naively and urgently hope so.
: (
It's so sad.
I understand that it's bad to share the algorithm with many… but at least 1 or 2 should share theirs with me. I still naively and urgently hope so.
: (
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use