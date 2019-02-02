Unknown closure of all positions
I'm subscribed to a signal with MQL5 and I'm using MT4. I woke up this morning and found that all the opened positions on my account were closed and reopened which caused me to bear all the floating loss at the time which was around 800USD. I checked the master signal and I saw that it didn't perform this closure of all positions.
I need to know how did this happen? Thank you
Have they closed an re-opened or they were partially closed?
The most probable scenario is that the signal had a large drawdown and the signal provider made a deposit to lower this high drawdown.
This has changed the copying ratio of your account and resulted in a partial close of your opened positions, in order to correspond to the new copying ratio.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The other possible explanation is that you had a setting of: Stop if equity is less than: ... USD, in MT4 Tools >> Options >> Signals, settings.
This limit was reached and your positions were closed by the MQL5 signal copying system in order to preserve the indicated capital.
After the positions were closed the system re-synchronized, re-calculated the copying ratio and when the signal's drawdown lowered you've opened the signal's (smaller) positions again.
I extracted the log file from MT4 for 31Dec2018 the day of the incident. I was shocked to find that the closure was initiated by MQL5 signal. However, the original signal didn't have those closures. So it is the MQL5 platform who did the closures.
I'm attaching the MT4 log file and the snap shot of the closed positions. If anyone has any comment why did this happen please let me know.
I extracted the log file from MT4 for 31Dec2018 the day of the incident. I was shocked to find that the closure was initiated by MQL5 signal. However, the original signal didn't have those closures. So it is the MQL5 platform who did the closures.
I'm attaching the MT4 log file and the snap shot of the closed positions. If anyone has any comment why did this happen please let me know.
I see many re-synchronizations with your VPS that forced the system to re-open positions.
Are you sure you left the VPS and your account to do their job at that day?
Because I suspect you were synchronizing with the VPS every 1-2 hours and you were closing manually positions.
I was doing manual closure of profitable positions only and restart for the system to resync. I did that for months without issues. On this occasion I did the same before going to sleep on 31Dec, but to my surprise I found out somehow all positions were closed profitable & on loss ... if you see on the log you can notice that 3 or 4 positions were getting closed on the same second which can't be done naturally ... i'm stuck inbetween the broker and MQL5 ... each one is saying the other did it ... i personally think it is mql5 mistake since the signal initiated the closure ... however the original signal didn't have any closures ... so i think it is MQL5 system who had played some game ....
Found suspicious log:
15:27:59.039 '334571': close order #41511496 sell 0.06 EURCAD at 1.53182 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.50000 at price 0.00000
15:27:59.227 '334571': order #41511496 sell 0.06 EURCAD at 1.53182 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.50000 closed at price 1.56178
Someone might want to investigate why it closes price at price 0?
Is this order closing also logged at the signal provider side as well?
What is the actual price closed at the signal provider side, and at what time?
Price 0 is not a valid price..
This log entry is also not prefixed by "Signal - signal provider..", so it will appear that the signal is strayed from others.
There are a couple of them closed at price 0.
If they are not closed manually by the investor, then are they closed by another expert adviser on the trading platform? Can Hamidaddin confirm this?
This "stray signal" issue looks like something which needs to be looked into by technical support.
If this is a genuine bug/issue, I think he ought to be compensated.
Sorry for being nosy into this issue, but I feel sympathetic for the investor.
This issue can happen to anyone.
Thank you Zoe for your feedback. I can confirm that none of those closed positions in the attached snapshot executed on the main signal.
As for the order #41511496 you can see on the snapshot jpg file that it was closed with price 1.56178 with a loss of 131.61USD. (i think at price 0.0000 refers to the take profit tp, but not sure why those wrote it that way).
In conclusion, i lost 800USD because of the closure of all my open positions and both the broker "pepperstone" and "mql5" both are throwing the blame on each other and I'm lost in between.
You may have to re-simulate the problem and try to video record everything while the terminal is running, and do some troubleshooting yourself.
Maybe start with a cent account first to try out the signal.
You probably have to switch broker too.
It may just be while doing signal copying, you should not manually open/close the positions yourself.
What are your signal options settings? Use the same settings too, while you re-simulate the problem.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I'm subscribed to a signal with MQL5 and I'm using MT4. I woke up this morning and found that all the opened positions on my account were closed and reopened which caused me to bear all the floating loss at the time which was around 800USD. I checked the master signal and I saw that it didn't perform this closure of all positions.
I need to know how did this happen? Thank you