New MetaTrader 4 build 1160 - page 9
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OK, I've attached an indicator which provides the testcase. I wrote the code long time ago specifically to do a thorough evaluation of the bugs in ObjectGetValueByTime or ObjectGetTimeByValue. (Please excuse the verbosity in the commenting. I was trying to figure out what was going on at the time and make a thorough record of it.)
Here are the instructions for usage:
Nice testcase.
Ok I confirm the problem and I reported it (without any guarantee of the result of course).
By the way he also gives answer when there is no intersection :
Nice testcase.
Ok I confirm the problem and I reported it (without any guarantee of the result of course).
By the way he also gives answer when there is no intersection :
Hi,
I have noticed two little things in 1160:
Hi,
I have noticed two little things in 1160:
Thank you very much!
Both is the same with 1170.
I could not get the new 1170 from my broker and had to open a demo account on metaquotes. Is 1170 final or beta?
Thank you very much!
Both is the same with 1170.
I could not get the new 1170 from my broker and had to open a demo account on metaquotes. Is 1170 final or beta?
Thank you very much!
Both is the same with 1170.
I could not get the new 1170 from my broker and had to open a demo account on metaquotes. Is 1170 final or beta?
It will be final for the moment.
I'm pretty sure that beta updates are not notified here and you do not see
"The update will be available through the Live Update system."
Note that just because Metaquotes give a date for the update, it doesn't mean that your broker will apply that update on the stated release date. I often find that my brokers update the following weekend.
[...] I often find that my brokers update the following weekend.
Thank you very much!
I also think it will be so.
After upgrading to MetaEditor build 1961 some code not compile with following error:
'operator=' - expression of 'void' type is illegal T.mq4 28 10
'operator=' - object required T.mq4 28 5
Here is sample code that produce this error:
Error is appeared only when have double = operator, and at next rows when we use only one by row operator = all is just fine. All this at previous version is compiled fine.
Thank you very much!
Both is the same with 1170.
I could not get the new 1170 from my broker and had to open a demo account on metaquotes. Is 1170 final or beta?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1170
Alexey Petrov, 2018.12.21 13:30
Hi,
Missing translation will be added in the next build. Thank you