Do you think the expansion object's fibo level line is too long?

New comment
 

Even under "ray" parameter unchecked, an expansion object's fibo level line is seems too long,

compare with a FiboTimeZone object, the fibo level line extending shouldn't exceed a fibo-time-zone object's target 4, which use the expansion's time1 and time3 parameters as timezone's time1 and time2.


New comment