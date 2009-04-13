Do you think the expansion object's fibo level line is too long?
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Even under "ray" parameter unchecked, an expansion object's fibo level line is seems too long,
compare with a FiboTimeZone object, the fibo level line extending shouldn't exceed a fibo-time-zone object's target 4, which use the expansion's time1 and time3 parameters as timezone's time1 and time2.