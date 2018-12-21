New MetaTrader 4 build 1160 - page 7
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well it is a 32 bit operating system is the only other information I see
2003, 2008, 2012...
If it's 2003 it's not more supported.
2003, 2008, 2012...
If it's 2003 it's not more supported.
Its probably 2003 , i got the same message on a windows vista pc.
ChartNext() ChartSymbol() in OnDeinit() takes 3 seconds each, when swapping templates.
Edited.
why not use new version mark "Copyright 2009-2018"
and I don't think the new changes or rollback is right
stdlib.mq4 : without export , function can acess from outside?
indicators.mqh: old version code obvious has bug in it
so I have no confidence for what 1160 version changes
Answer from Metaquotes developer.
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Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1160
Ilyas, 2018.12.18 12:24
1. stdlib компилируется без #property strict, поэтому все его функции экспортируются по умолчанию
2. стандартная библиотека MQL4 больше не развивается, исправляются только явные ошибки. Используйте как есть.
ChartNext() in OnDeinit() takes 3 seconds each, when swapping templates.
Testcase code and information to reproduce ?
No, it is what I can see from my application logs.
Thanks, though they had this report for over 4 years...
The second setup requires a fixed height indicator window followed by any autosize(default) indicator window. The behaviour slightly changed since the first report, however dragging the height of the second indicator is still very limited or impossible.
First bug should be fixed in 1170.
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New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1160
Slava , 2018.12.18 15:28Fixed. Thank.