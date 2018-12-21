New MetaTrader 4 build 1160 - page 7

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Oliver53:
well it is a 32 bit operating system is the only other information I see

2003, 2008, 2012...

If it's 2003 it's not more supported.

 
I see it says Copyright 2007
 
What does it take to have MT4 converted to 64-bit? I'm no programmer but I am a SysAdmin. I don't understand why MQ doesn't want to do it. I don't think it's impossible so I GUESS it's a strategy/management/marketing thing. MT4 very well may have over 90% market share or (more clearly) user base.
 
Alain Verleyen:

2003, 2008, 2012...

If it's 2003 it's not more supported.

Its probably 2003 , i got the same message on a windows vista pc.

 

ChartNext() ChartSymbol() in OnDeinit() takes 3 seconds each, when swapping templates.

Edited.

 
When swapping templates, OnCalculate() and OnChartEvent() get invoked 1-3 times AFTER OnDeinit() finished.
 
Guo Wei Long:

why not  use new version  mark  "Copyright 2009-2018"

and I don't think the new changes or rollback is right


stdlib.mq4 :   without  export ,   function can acess from outside?


indicators.mqh:  old version code obvious has bug in it


so I have no confidence for what 1160 version changes

Answer from Metaquotes developer.

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1160

Ilyas, 2018.12.18 12:24

1. stdlib компилируется без #property strict, поэтому все его функции экспортируются по умолчанию

2. стандартная библиотека MQL4 больше не развивается, исправляются только явные ошибки. Используйте как есть.


 
Ex Ovo Omnia:
ChartNext() in OnDeinit() takes 3 seconds each, when swapping templates.
Testcase code and information to reproduce ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Testcase code and information to reproduce ?

No, it is what I can see from my application logs.

 
Ex Ovo Omnia :

Thanks, though they had this report for over 4 years...

The second setup requires a fixed height indicator window followed by any autosize(default) indicator window. The behaviour slightly changed since the first report, however dragging the height of the second indicator is still very limited or impossible.

First bug should be fixed in 1170.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1160

Slava , 2018.12.18 15:28

Fixed. Thank.
Unfortunately you didn't explain how to reproduce the second one so it's probably not fixed as I didn't report it.
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