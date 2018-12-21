New MetaTrader 4 build 1160 - page 5
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Hello, Philippe, thanks for kindly sharing information. :)
I am cool with the 1160 build now, just NEVER USE OPERATOR OVERLOAD / OVERLAP FUNCTIONS, then things go well.
Please stop wrong recommendation.
You claim there is a bug in MT4 while you are unable to prove it. All I have seen is problem in your code.
What do you think it is doing ? 'this' is not a pointer.
Well, there are quite unpleasant changes in the compiler.
The boolean functions must return boolean (no int, char conversion) The struct(s) now cannot be declared in a method scope. So I am renaming and fixing a lot of them and moving them to the class scope. But I can go over it.
But what is worse, I have serious performance problems, and I cannot profile nor debug the code, as I have the icons missing (though the code compiles and runs in the terminal):
despite the same code in MT5 does have them:
Does any one know what makes the icons visible?
Well one bug still hasn't been fixed: When you close a chart, the UnInit Return code is still REASON_CLOSE, not REASON_CHARTCLOSE as it's supposed to be.
Well one bug still hasn't been fixed: When you close a chart, the UnInit Return code is still REASON_CLOSE, not REASON_CHARTCLOSE as it's supposed to be.
Hello, Mr. MetaTrader!
Why did you spread a boolean function that returns -1 to hundreds of clients?
Well one bug still hasn't been fixed: When you close a chart, the UnInit Return code is still REASON_CLOSE, not REASON_CHARTCLOSE as it's supposed to be.
Cant' reproduce that. After closing a chart :
2018.12.17 14:24:57.369 169174 EURUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
Did anyone manage to get the new menu option "Debug/Start Profiling on History Data" working?
(I can't get it to work on MT4)
Please stop wrong recommendation.
You claim there is a bug in MT4 while you are unable to prove it. All I have seen is problem in your code.
What do you think it is doing ? 'this' is not a pointer.
Okay, thank you for telling that.
Let me not to claim any bug first, but I am just wondering 4 things,
Like these codes?
With all my respect, I don't want to prove any bug, I think it has no bug, so re-compile it after just updated,
but the MT4 crashed in front of my eyes.
The compiler do not report any syntax errors at the lines you claim those are my problems, and EA runs
like everything is normally, included all values calculations and program logic runs correctly, what truth
should I think?
However, the pointer idea seems not so clear like C++ in MQL4, so maybe it is just a suggestion, if somewhere
the codes should not use "this" to present the current struct itself, would you please let the MetaEditor show
some warning message or errors?
Thanks.
Please stop wrong recommendation.
You claim there is a bug in MT4 while you are unable to prove it. All I have seen is problem in your code.
What do you think it is doing ? 'this' is not a pointer.
Sorry, I just looked into MQL4 reference about "this":
So,
No offense, I just wanna know how to do it correctly in my codes.
Thanks for help.