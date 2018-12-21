New MetaTrader 4 build 1160 - page 2
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149656/page31#comment_3754870
Can't be reproduced either.Do you have real mql4/MT4 bugs that can be reproduced ?
They are real. They can be reproduced, if you could create a fixed height indicator subwindow.
I am not a tester, I am a user. I cannot reprint the complete bug description sent to the Service Desk, when they removed the bug report list from the Service Desk tab completely. It is empty. Do you know why it has disappeared? BTW, how do you yourself report the bugs now?
They are real. They can be reproduced, if you could create a fixed height indicator subwindow.
Ok I reproduce the first one. I had missed it needs to be a fixed height.The second one I can't reproduce it. (Code attached, just need to click the button to switch between fixed 100 and 0).
I am not a tester, I am a user. I cannot reprint the complete bug description sent to the Service Desk, when they removed the bug report list from the Service Desk tab completely. It is empty. Do you know why it has disappeared? BTW, how do you yourself report the bugs now?
I know you are not a tester, but if you want bugs to be fixed they have to be reported, that's Metaquotes reality.
Through Russian forum.
I had 3 important bugs (MT4 crash or similar) fixed since 1090 (2 when the SD was still accessible and 1 after).
Ok I reproduce the first one. I had missed it needs to be a fixed height.
Reported.
Reported.
Thanks, though they had this report for over 4 years...
The second setup requires a fixed height indicator window followed by any autosize(default) indicator window. The behaviour slightly changed since the first report, however dragging the height of the second indicator is still very limited or impossible.
Thanks, though they had this report for over 4 years...
The second setup requires a fixed height indicator window followed by any autosize(default) indicator window. The behaviour slightly changed since the first report, however dragging the height of the second indicator is still very limited or impossible.
Sorry but still can't understand how to reproduce it.
I had made a suggestion that with strategy tester, users be able to customise the start/stop TIME, not just the date. YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm vs only YYYY.MM.DD . Would speed up [every tick] backtests significantly as you do not have to rerun the entire day; just the relevant section of the day. greatly I guess it is not a bug if it was intentional.
I think it is good that "bug requests" be put in the forum in that you can get a more crowdsourced answer. But that requires that they have a dedicated rep to answer questions and offer solutions.
........
I know you are not a tester, but if you want bugs to be fixed they have to be reported, that's Metaquotes reality.
Through Russian forum.
I had 3 important bugs (MT4 crash or similar) fixed since 1090 (2 when the SD was still accessible and 1 after).
Why is only the Russian forum important for bugs if the language of the majority of their broker/trader/MQL4/5 customers would be English? I get the feeling they go out of their way to be difficult sometimes. Most businesses would be ecstatic that they have a popular product with a large following (yes, I mean MT4).
updated to 1160 -
update to 1160:
Are you serious? I use git to trace the mql files changing, and I found that:
many file change head line from "Copyright 2009-2017" to "Copyright 2009-2013", are you rollback to old release version?
update to 1160:
Are you serious? I use git to trace the mql files changing, and I found that:
many file change head line from "Copyright 2009-2017" to "Copyright 2009-2013", are you rollback to old release version?
why not use new version mark "Copyright 2009-2018"
and I don't think the new changes or rollback is right
stdlib.mq4 : without export , function can acess from outside?
indicators.mqh: old version code obvious has bug in it
so I have no confidence for what 1160 version changes