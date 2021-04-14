no logs received

New comment
 

Hello,

How do I know if my charts have successfully migrated to the vps. I tried checking the logs but it is not updating it keeps on saying that no logs received. Hope u guys can help me thank you

 

I am not fully sure but I think that it is related to this part of your log:


Check this thread about synchronization for more information:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
New comment