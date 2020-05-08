Please someone zip the installer of MT4 ?
i can't download raw .exe files.
could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.
i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same
hi
i can't download raw .exe files.
could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.
i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same
thanks a lot
Jeff
Here's another one that is stripped of all broker branding and includes a program to create and clone multiple terminals to run in portable mode with symlinked directories.
You should download it from your broker, not from the MetaQuotes site. However, I have attached one such download but please note that it has some specific broker resources setup for it.
yes i know but i have the same problem : only .EXE available
thank you so much to both of you
Jeff
No need to use various mt4 installs
Here you have it https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this
Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)
- www.metatrader4.com
No need to use various mt4 installs
Here you have it https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see thisWorks as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)
OP is unable to download EXE files (probably some anti-virus or firewall protection).
So here is the same file from the link, but in a ZIP archive.
i'm so sorry but the zip file is blocked as well
what's happening
the weird things is that it downloads ok but right at the last bytes, it stops with a "network error"
anyone has an idea ?
thanks
JeffEDIT : Vanilla downloads ok
i'm so sorry but the zip file is blocked as well
what's happening
the weird things is that it downloads ok but right at the last bytes, it stops with a "network error"
anyone has an idea ?
thanks
JeffEDIT : Vanilla downloads ok
Would a moderator please explain why the link I posted was removed?
- It was a link to an open-source git repo
- Links to open-source repos are permitted by this forum
- 2018.08.12
- gitlab.com
No need to use various mt4 installs
Here you have it https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this
Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)
The downloaded file from this source is named as mt4setup.exe but it is the mt5 installer and it installs MT5 build 1940! :-|
No need to use various mt4 installs
Here you have it https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this
Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)
Thank You very much.
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hi
i can't download raw .exe files.
could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.
i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same
thanks a lot
Jeff