Please someone zip the installer of MT4 ?

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hi


i can't download raw .exe files. 

could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.

i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same

thanks a lot


Jeff

[Deleted]  
Jean Francois Le Bas:

i can't download raw .exe files. 

could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.

i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same

You should download it from your broker, not from the MetaQuotes site. However, I have attached one such download but please note that it has some specific broker resources setup for it.
 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

hi


i can't download raw .exe files. 

could some moderator download the latest MT4 installer and zip it for me ? that would be awesome.

i have others PCs than this one but they all behave the same

thanks a lot


Jeff

Here's another one that is stripped of all broker branding and includes a program to create and clone multiple terminals to run in portable mode with symlinked directories. 

 
Fernando Carreiro:
You should download it from your broker, not from the MetaQuotes site. However, I have attached one such download but please note that it has some specific broker resources setup for it.

yes i know but i have the same problem : only .EXE available


thank you so much to both of you


Jeff

 

No need to use various mt4 installs

Here you have it  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this




 Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)

Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC to receive the most powerful and convenient tool for technical analysis and trading in the markets. During the first launch, you will be prompted to open a...
[Deleted]  
Mladen Rakic:

No need to use various mt4 installs

Here you have it  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this

Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)

OP is unable to download EXE files (probably some anti-virus or firewall protection).

So here is the same file from the link, but in a ZIP archive.

 

i'm so sorry but the zip file is blocked as well


what's happening


the weird things is that it downloads ok but right at the last bytes, it stops with a "network error"


anyone has an idea ?

thanks

Jeff

EDIT : Vanilla downloads ok
[Deleted]  
Jean Francois Le Bas:

i'm so sorry but the zip file is blocked as well

what's happening

the weird things is that it downloads ok but right at the last bytes, it stops with a "network error"

anyone has an idea ?

thanks

Jeff

EDIT : Vanilla downloads ok
Then you have a problem on your PC with either any-virus or firewall blocking the communications. So, place some exception rules on either of those possibilities.
 

Would a moderator please explain why the link I posted was removed

  1. It was a link to an open-source git repo
  2. Links to open-source repos are permitted by this forum 

https://gitlab.com/nicholishen/Vanilla-MT4/tree/master
Files · master · Nick / Vanilla-MT4
Files · master · Nick / Vanilla-MT4
  • 2018.08.12
  • gitlab.com
A vanilla copy of MT4 with setup scripts to run in portable mode and clone terminals for all kinds of reasons.
 
Mladen Rakic:

No need to use various mt4 installs

Here you have it  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this




 Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)

The downloaded file from this source is named as mt4setup.exe but it is the mt5 installer and it installs MT5 build 1940! :-|

 
Mladen Rakic:

No need to use various mt4 installs

Here you have it  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download (still the metatrader 4 installation - just scroll a bit down and just shall see this




 Works as expected (that is build 1127 of metatrader 4 there)


Thank  You very much.

This was useful

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