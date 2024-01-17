MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 5

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Sergey Golubev:

It was reply here today from MQ #223 - 

I answered in the Russian thread. Thanks :)

 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov:

I found some bugs in build 1912.

When the toolbars are detached they don't work properly.
Not possible to customize the toolbars. This is valid for all toolbars (Standard, Line studies, Timeframes)
Not possible to open new chart from the drop-down menu.
Not possible to change profile from the drop-down menu.


Thank you for your message, problem with detached toolbars will be fixed in the next build.
 
Otto Pauser:

Yes, I have the same troubles. See my post in German Forum.

https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/284150

Happy to say: the newest updates fixed this problem (I've got 1916 right now).

Hope your's too

 

Found another bug in build 1918.

Chart scaling does not work in the strategy tester.  CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN have no effect.

This code works fine in real time, but it does not work in the strategy tester:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SCALEFIX,true);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

   ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MAX,bid+(500*_Point));
   ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MIN,bid-(500*_Point));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov:

Found another bug in build 1918.

Chart scaling does not work in the strategy tester.  CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN have no effect.

This code works fine in real time, but it does not work in the strategy tester:

As far as I remember it was already like that in 1881.
 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.26 10:23

It does not say "you have the latest version," and "Check Desktop Updates -> "The Latest Beta Version."

As long as there is English text, the translations will be in the release version.

The function works and updates if it finds a new version

 

Hi,

My version has just been auto-updated from 1881 to 1931 connected to my live IC-Markets account.

The EA I use no longer trades in the Strategy Tester!

No error messages in the journal either. Where to from here ? Can I roll back to 1881?

Thanks

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