MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 5
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It was reply here today from MQ #223 -
I answered in the Russian thread. Thanks :)
I found some bugs in build 1912.
When the toolbars are detached they don't work properly.
Not possible to customize the toolbars. This is valid for all toolbars (Standard, Line studies, Timeframes)
Not possible to open new chart from the drop-down menu.
Not possible to change profile from the drop-down menu.
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Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.10.22 22:06A new beta version of 1916 is available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
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Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.24 19:19
Released update 1918 on MetaQuotes-Demo.
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Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.24 19:23In the last 1918 build, they added another old cipher to support certificates and now certificates work more widely in Wine.
Yes, I have the same troubles. See my post in German Forum.
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/284150
Happy to say: the newest updates fixed this problem (I've got 1916 right now).
Hope your's too
Found another bug in build 1918.
Chart scaling does not work in the strategy tester. CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN have no effect.
This code works fine in real time, but it does not work in the strategy tester:
Found another bug in build 1918.
Chart scaling does not work in the strategy tester. CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN have no effect.
This code works fine in real time, but it does not work in the strategy tester:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.10.25 05:48
Found a new item in the menu " Help " (build 1918):
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Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.26 10:23
It does not say "you have the latest version," and "Check Desktop Updates -> "The Latest Beta Version."
As long as there is English text, the translations will be in the release version.
The function works and updates if it finds a new version.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.26 09:17
...
The current release is 1881, the current beta is 1919. A new release of 1930 will be released tonight.
Hi,
My version has just been auto-updated from 1881 to 1931 connected to my live IC-Markets account.
The EA I use no longer trades in the Strategy Tester!
No error messages in the journal either. Where to from here ? Can I roll back to 1881?
Thanks