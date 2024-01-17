MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it true, that the Keltner Channel is NOT(?) part of the standard indicators?
I cannot find it under Insert -> Indiocators -> Trend (Where I find the Bollinger Bands)
I found some bugs in build 1912.
When the toolbars are detached they don't work properly.
Not possible to customize the toolbars. This is valid for all toolbars (Standard, Line studies, Timeframes)
Not possible to open new chart from the drop-down menu.
Not possible to change profile from the drop-down menu.
If last build compilation is broken how can you send report to MQ coders? Service desk dont allow send bugs now...
Admins are replying on this thread (it is same thread about build 1910 - 1912 but in Russian language, and it is 15 pages on the thread).
You can use in-build translation feature for example:
1. Go to this rus thread, press "New comment", and type your text in English -
2. Press (change to) RU to translate -
3. Press "Add your comment", and your post will be in Russian language (machine translation, but anyway ...)
Admins are replying on this thread (it is same thread about build 1910 - 1912 but in Russian language, and it is 15 pages on the thread).
You can use in-build translation feature for example:
1. Go to this rus thread, press "New comment", and type your text in English -
2. Press (change to) RU to translate -
3. Press "Add your comment", and your post will be in Russian language (machine translation, but anyway ...)
I posted there but problem look weird bug and maybe I will have send some code for MQ team check the bug. Then how I can send something if they need it?
I posted there but problem look weird bug and maybe I will have send some code for MQ team check the bug. Then how I can send something if they need it?
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
We need to use the forum to report about the technical problems (or possible bugs), so that is why I explained about how to post on this rus thread (I selected this thread because admins/developers are replying there for the builds 1910 - 1912 for example).
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
We need to use the forum to report about the technical problems (or possible bugs), so that is why I explained about how to post on this rus thread (I selected this thread because admins/developers are replying there for the builds 1910 - 1912 for example).
OK. Its fine but I posted in this page the problem ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/283732/page5 ). I didn't send anything because if I have send code of my project ( +300 files ) I will need do directly to coders ( its not first time I have do things like this for solve nasty problems ). Then I still wonder how I can solve this kind of problems in a public thread
OK. Its fine but I posted in this page the problem ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/283732/page5 ). I didn't send anything because if I have send code of my project ( +300 files ) I will need do directly to coders ( its not first time I have do things like this for solve nasty problems ). Then I still wonder how I can solve this kind of problems in a public thread
I was reading your post there, but seems they need more information (because it is technical threads, and the developers of MT5 is replying directly on the thread).
As to your project ... no idea ... but I think - a little more technical information is required.
You can post once again with more text for example.......
I was reading your post there, but seems their need more information (because it is technical threads, and the developers of MT5 is replying directly on the thread).
As to your project ... no idea ... but I think - a little more technicak information is required.
You can post once again with more text for example.......
That is the problem. No info about compilation hangs at end of stage. The only thing I can do its send project like Im compiling for they try check what happens. In b1881 works well. In new build hangs without any message. I can try send memory dump if they want but where? Before it was easy because Service Desk request something if they need it but now I feel I'm speaking alone ( no coders ask me about my post ). If I think is a project problem I don't post anything ( I worked enough with service desk for don't disturb them with my mistakes )
I was reading your post there, but seems they need more information (because it is technical threads, and the developers of MT5 is replying directly on the thread).
As to your project ... no idea ... but I think - a little more technical information is required.
You can post once again with more text for example.......
They don't even answer to Juan.
Sergey that's insane. Can you explain them that there are serious people out there that would like answers ?