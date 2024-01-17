MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 4
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There are some reported issues concerning MetaEditor - for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Denis Kirichenko , 2018.10.17 11:04
And I have such a problem on the last build of 1912. The code editor does not start from the terminal (F4 / click on the icon). The editor version is also 1912.
He writes in the magazine "MetaEditor not found".
I tried to run the file manually from the root folder. It starts up, but at the same time, it strongly suspends the processor and takes more than 2 gigabytes of RAM. Seconds after 10 everything is normal.
and reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.17 11:27
Due to a long check by the antivirus editor, the terminal does not have time to wait for the editor to start and therefore reports "the editor has started, but it has not been found."
This is his antivirus checks for so long.
Therre is a bug in Visual tester (build 1912 on Windows 10). See attached pictures. There is the same indicator on the charts (both are EURJPY H1). The first one is a terminal chart and the second one is a tester chart. It was used the same input parameters but output is totally different. I wanted to report as a bug but Metaquotes doesn't allow reporting. Why they release beta version if they don't want us to report bugs?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Slava , 2018.10.16 09:16
We are now correcting what we broke in the last build.
And this is a long-standing problem. We will fix it, but after the first revisions.
About final/stable release/build of new version:
------------------
question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 build 1911 and market
Sergey Deev, 2018.10.16 04:34
...
When are we waiting for the final release of the new version?
reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 build 1911 and market
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.10.16 08:43In a week, we are now conducting public tests.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.18 19:49Beta 1914 build was released.
When working with ticks and trades, sometimes you get a tick flag with BUY and SELL, which mean the direction is undetermined.
However, I don't know if it's always the case, but I noticed the problem seems to be a wrong sequence of ticks when they have the arrived in the same milliseconds.
Example on DA6Z18 (AMP Broker, real account) :
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 20 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.985 0.7195/0.7197/0.7196 1 flags:2
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 21 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.985 0.7195/0.7197/0.7196 1 flags:376
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 22 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.985 0.7195/0.7197/0.7196 1 flags:376
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 23 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.985 0.7195/0.7197/0.7196 5 flags:376
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 24 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.985 0.7195/0.7197/0.7196 2 flags:376
2018.10.18 13:57:05.305 ImportCQGData (EURUSD,M5) DA6Z18: 25 tick : 2018.09.13 01:37:33.986 0.7195/0.7196/0.7196 2 flags:4
These trade ticks have BUY and SELL flag. (By the way, why is there a undocumented flag '256' added ?).
However, I have CQG data which are well sequenced (without milliseconds however).
Please note that the time sequence is reversed compared to MT5 screenshot, and there is a time shift of 5 hours between AMP server and Chicago EAST TIME). T is a trade, B is for Bid, A is for Ask.
As you can see the tick BID 7195 comes AFTER the trades. So at the time of the trades the Bid was 7196 and then it's obvious that the 4 trades were done at Bid, so they are SELL trade. However MT5 (or AMP ?) place this tick BEFORE the trades, so these trades seems to happen between in the spread (7195-7197) and can't determine the direction.
I found the bug https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/283732/page21#comment_9072668
PS: I hope now they solve it after i made all work for find it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2018.10.19 17:31
A new beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1915 is available.Today we are opening a beta testing program for brokers. In a week there will be a release version.
I found the bug https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/283732/page21#comment_9072668
PS: I hope now they solve it after i made all work for find it
It was reply here today from MQ #223 -
Thank you for message.
Please specify if the compilation or execution of the MQL program hangs?
If the compilation hangs, please dump the MetaEditor64.exe process (via the context menu of the process in the task manager).
Pack up the resulting dump file into the archive and send it to us (you can use the file sharing service).