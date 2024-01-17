MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 3
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They don't even answer to Juan.
Sergey that's insane. Can you explain them that there are serious people out there that would like answers ?
I understand you have much free time but remove service desk is not the best movement when their software can have serious bugs...
They don't even answer to Juan.
Sergey that's insane. Can you explain them that there are serious people out there that would like answers ?
Because no information:
And what to fixed?
It should be more information, or some part of the code which may be related to this freezes, or any ..
Because no information:
And what to fixed?
It should be more information, or some part of the code which may be related to this freezes, or any ..
Yes and he said he can't post his code publicly, which is very understandable.
Asking people to post on Russian is insane. Why are you broadcasting a software if you can't assume the support in the client language ?
Not answering to people reporting a problem is unprofessional. Why asking for beta testers if you don't answer them ?
Because no information:
And what to fixed?
It should be more information, or some part of the code which may be related to this freezes, or any ..
Really did you understand what is the problem? How do you want i send you information when metaeditor dont show anything? How do you want i send the problematic code ( my code dont have any problem at this moment ) when metaeditor dont show anything? All i have is you saw in capture. Hangs and that is all. I only know same code not fails in b1881.
The only thing i can send you now is the Memory Dump when metaeditor hangs. Its enough? If MQ coders need my code they can request me by PM and i will send them.
https://app.box.com/s/s29usaue6r7dpsrs13wwwpu8a9yky20v
Yes and he said he can't post his code publicly, which is very understandable.
Asking people to post on Russian is insane. Why are you broadcasting a software if you can't assume the support in the client language ?
Not answering to people reporting a problem is unprofessional.
In this case - he can send all the information to admins (to one of the admin) using PM for example ...
As to support ... I suggested to post on Russian forum (MQ did not ask) ... because it will be at least some way (because I saw that the developers are replying there).
But the posting on the forum on the way as "yesterday was good but today is not" and waiting for someone to fix it?
Need more information anyway (some part of code for example).
Ready did you understand what is the problem? How do you want i send you information when metaeditor dont show anything? How do you want i send the problematic code ( my code dont have any problem at this moment ) when metaeditor dont show anything? All i have is you saw in capture. Hangs and that is all. I only know same code not fails in b1881.
The only thing i can send you now is the Memory Dump when metaeditor hangs. Its enough? If MQ coders need my code they can request me by PM and i will send them.
https://app.box.com/s/s29usaue6r7dpsrs13wwwpu8a9yky20v
I was trying to help (not to dispute).
You are the coder, the developers on rus thread are coders (I am not a coder) so I think you will find some way and facts to communicate between each other, and they (developers/MQ) will find some way to reproduce this bug. Because if they can reproduce it - they will fix it.
If it will be enough technical information about any issue with 1910- 1912 builds so we may ask the developers to come here in this eng thread to reply.
I was trying to help (not to dispute).
You are the coder, the developers on rus thread are coders (I am not a coder) so I think you will find some way and facts to communicate between each other, and they (developers/MQ) will find some way to reproduce this bug. Because if they can reproduce it - they will fix it.
If it will be enough technical information about any issue with 1910- 1912 builds so we may ask the developers to come here in this eng thread to reply.
Ok. I apologize if my tone was slightly agressive but last service desk changes broken communication with MQ coders. Anyway i can't do more. I sent dump file and I'm open to send problematic code to MQ team if they request it. I will wait
Hi guys,
anybody else having the problem, that indicators called from an EA don't update anymore during testing/optimizing with this new beta build?
OnCalculate simply isn't called anymore, except directly after OnInit. It works, when I put the indicator or the EA directly into the main window, but not when I use the strategy tester.
And yes, I re-compiled each mq5 file.
Thanks for your responses,
Clock
Yes, I have the same troubles. See my post in German Forum.
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/284150
In this case - he can send all the information to admins (to one of the admin) using PM for example ...
As to support ... I suggested to post on Russian forum (MQ did not ask) ... because it will be at least some way (because I saw that the developers are replying there).
But the posting on the forum on the way as "yesterday was good but today is not" and waiting for someone to fix it?
Need more information anyway (some part of code for example).
I understand you are trying to help Sergey, no offense.
But you have to understand that in this specific case there is NO more information to post. An unchanged code compile correctly with 1881 and failed with build 191x.
Admins are active in the Russian topic and they didn't answer.
It's not normal to have to fight to be heard when you report a problem after Metaquotes asked for beta-testers.
If you don't see there is a problem working this way, it's ok, I will not argue more.
I understand you are trying to help Sergey, no offense.
But you have to understand that in this specific case there is NO more information to post. An unchanged code compile correctly with 1881 and failed with build 191x.
Admins are active in the Russian topic and they didn't answer.
It's not normal to have to fight to be heard when you report a problem after Metaquotes asked for beta-testers.
If you don't see there is a problem working this way, it's ok, I will not argue more.
It should be more information anyway.
Because it may be the following - some code may stop working with new 1912 build (it is beta build) because -
If it is really general case so we can invite the developers on this thread.