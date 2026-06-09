My Seller Account Not Approve - page 6

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20 days passed but still nothing. I don't have rejections. They only don't reply, nothing at all. Any moderator can check? Thanks
 

Dear,

Have any body can help me for confirm by QR code, we are try to many times but have not result.

I don't know why have unacceted with my picture. Anybody can show me what's wrong in my picture


 
Lixiao Wu:

Me too , After I uploaded the photo with QR-code, it reject again automatically, I ask the reasons but no any response......

hi bros, do you finish appove QR-code?

I tried to many times but have not result. If you finished it, can you held me about it!

 
Pham Trung Truc:

hi bros, do you finish appove QR-code?

I tried to many times but have not result. If you finished it, can you held me about it!

editing photographs using image-processing applications is not allowed.

upload main Photo. dont resize or crop by other application

 
Lai Yin Wong:
after submitted the photo with QR-code, it automatically reject again. I have asked what's the problem but no any response....... 

Please how did you get the QR code? I can't find it. Thanks

 

hi I have registered 11 Nov 2018. How long it takes to be approve?


1

I submitted the documentation in accordance with instructions.
 

check also mine subscription please...


i think there is a bug. I reloaded the QR code...but now the document, that was approved, is rejected and the system doesnt let me to reload it again without errors....

 

hi there my seller account still not being approved after 3 weeks, what can i do to make the approval faster?

any help would be appreciate.

thanks

 
When approval accoint? now 24 hours
 
Hossein Vadikheir:
When approval accoint? now 24 hours

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