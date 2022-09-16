Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 26
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Its not my PDF! I just attached it so people could read the original instead of looking at YouTube videos or screenshots. Either way, it is the same old story that does not work! Please do not delude yourself!
Yes, I can agree with you that its doesn't work in the long term, it will result in blowing up the account, especially when one get caught within a range market. This kind of strategy will required the trader to have a huge capital to invest. The risk of blowing up the account is inevitable, cause what will happen it the lot size get to 19.2 or 38.4 what kind of balance should one have in order to sustain such draw down? its quite unreasonable for a retail trader to try risking such amount.
That " Sure-fire strategy " is unreliable to be considered as a profitable strategy in the long term.
NB: Every strategy out there can work, the main reason why retail trader keep blowing account is because they don't know when its enough to exit/accept the losses.
Every strategy need to have a procedure and a discipline, in order for it to be considered a successful strategy.
Yes, I can agree with you that its doesn't work in the long term, it will result in blowing up the account, especially when one get caught within a range market. This kind of strategy will required the trader to have a huge capital to invest. The risk of blowing up the account is inevitable, cause what will happen it the lot size get to 19.2 or 38.4 what kind of balance should one have in order to sustain such draw down? its quite unreasonable for a retail trader to try risking such amount.
That " Sure-fire strategy " is unreliable to be considered as a profitable strategy in the long term.
NB: Every strategy out there can work, the main reason why retail trader keep blowing account is because they don't know when its enough to exit/accept the losses.
Every strategy need to have a procedure and a discipline, in order for it to be considered a successful strategy.
Differnce between a pro trader and an amature one is pro trader that is in 1% will finally find way to resolve such situations and amature one that it is in remaining 99% even dont want to use their brains and be creative.
thought you are veteran already? rather than 26 pages of unfavorable discussion.
Differnce between a pro trader and an amature one is pro trader that is in 1% will finally find way to resolve such situations and amature one that it is in remaining 99% even dont want to use their brains and be creative. Herd is going into valley because they follow the crowd and 99 percent of the time crowd will fail .
The problem with well-defined paths is that it restricts your outlooks. This surefire model is an extremly basic application of hedging.
Open your mind, bring to it your own touch !
The problem with well-defined paths is that it restricts your outlooks. This surefire model is an extremly basic application of hedging.
Open your mind, bring to it your own touch !
thought you are veteran already? rather than 26 pages of unfavorable discussion.
Dont expect i must reveal my excellent strategy here after 9 yeras of hard effort this forum target is we all help together to make a profitable hedging strategy that all here can make profit from...not more.
difference between pro trader and mature trader is pro trader effort a lot more to find a way.
no matter what others opinion no matter if another persons say you are wasting your time and money.
he will find a way finally.
but amateur one will be frustrated and leave his previous efforts in the middle of success.
b
Dont expect i must reveal my excellent strategy here after 9 yeras of hard effort this forum target is we all help together to make a profitable hedging strategy that all here can make profit from...not more.
Translated means
"After 9 years of hard work, I have still not found any strategy that I would be willing to risk more than $100 account. I will share nothing with you but I want all of you to share your profitable strategies with me."
Translated means
"After 9 years of hard work, I have still not found any strategy that I would be willing to risk more than $100 account. I will share nothing with you but I want all of you to share your profitable strategies with me."
Which makes him either a very sly, conniving, "smart cookie" waiting to pounce on his next victim, or just too foolish to realise he is part of the 90/90/90 club and will never be smart enough to escape it.
difference between pro trader and mature trader is pro trader effort a lot more to find a way.
no matter what others opinion no matter if another persons say you are wasting your time and money.
he will find a way finally.
but amateur one will be frustrated and leave his previous efforts in the middle of success.
b
Just don't forget about the others...
Otherwise you are going to be late.Who want's to borrow a pickaxe ?